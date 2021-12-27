Hunter Renfrow joins elite company in Raiders history

The wide receiver had three catches in Sunday’s 17-13 win over the Broncos to join a list that previously only included a pair of Hall of Famers.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a catch as Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) looks over during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) extends for a touchdown catch as Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) arrives late during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown under pressure from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hunter Renfrow joined exclusive company in Raiders history during Sunday’s 17-13 win over the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

He went high over the middle to snag a catch on an 18-yard gain that was his 90th reception of the season, becoming just the third wide receiver in franchise history to reach that mark in a season.

Jerry Rice reached that total in 2002. Tim Brown did it four times. Both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s incredible,” Renfrow said of the accomplishment. “Those are two of the best to ever play, especially for the Raiders. So it’s an honor to be mentioned with those guys, but it’s not about that. It’s about winning games for sure.”

Renfrow helped that cause with three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in the victory to keep the team’s postseason hopes alive.

He said any individual records will be that much sweeter if the team is able to accomplish its goals.

“Derek (Carr) has done a great job of getting me the ball this year. The offensive line has done a great job of stepping up and letting him get the ball to me,” Renfrow said. “It’s cool, but let’s see how we finish this thing out.”

Tight end Darren Waller has also reached the milestone twice, including a team-record 107 grabs last season. Another tight end, Todd Christensen, also surpassed 90 catches twice.

Running back Charlie Garner had exactly 90 catches in 2002.

Renfrow has 92 catches for 949 yards and six touchdowns with two games to play this season.

Carr hurting

Carr went directly into the medical tent grabbing at his left shoulder after his fumble in the third quarter.

He didn’t miss an offensive snap, but it was the second time in as many games he needed medical attention during a game.

“He got hit in the chest, went in the tent, came back out and we will see how he is going into this week,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said after the game. “Seems like he is fine.”

Carr, who was backed up by Nathan Peterman on Sunday because Marcus Mariota is on the COVID list, didn’t sound concerned about his playing status.

Still, he was hurting. “I never lie to you, so I’ll just tell you I don’t feel good,” he said.

Perryman returns

The Raiders’ defense got a big boost with the return of Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, who missed the two previous games with an ankle injury.

He wasted little time making his presence felt with a tackle on Melvin Gordon on the first play of the game.

Perryman, who remains in the top 10 among the league’s leading tacklers despite the absence, finished with a season-low five stops on Sunday.

His presence was still felt by his teammates, who rallied for their best statistical performance of the season.

“He’s a special cat,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “The way he plays, you can tell it matters to him. I would not want to be hit by him. I don’t care how small he is, he puts a dent in everybody. He’s just a different type of player. He’s relentless, he brings leadership. He’s a guy you can trust back there.”

Elite company

Carr’s touchdown pass to Renfrow in the second quarter was his 20th of the season.

He is one of just four players to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, joining Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

