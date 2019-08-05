Hunter Renfrow looking part as Raiders’ slot wide receiver

Between the hairline and friendly disposition, Renfrow might seem more neighbor than nightmare to opposing defensive backs.

NAPA, Calif. — Hunter Renfrow has heard it all.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr likened the rookie’s appearance to that of a substitute teacher. General manager Mike Mayock compared him to Doogie Howser. In a team meeting, coach Jon Gruden showed all players an image of 35-year-old Nick Holz, an offensive assistant who works closely with the team’s wide receivers.

Holz’s head was photo-edited onto Renfrow’s body.

“Everyone had a good laugh,” Renfrow said with a smile. “Nothing I’m not used to. I know I don’t look the part, but it’s part of the fun. Hopefully it can lull some people to sleep a little.”

Between the hairline and friendly disposition, Renfrow might seem more neighbor than nightmare to opposing defensive backs. He has been both at Raiders training camp. The slot wide receiver is among the team’s April draft picks who haven’t been overwhelmed with the college-to-NFL transition.

Renfrow, 23, is vying to become the Raiders’ primary slot receiver.

He also can return punts, although Dwayne Harris is expected to resume that role.

Quality tests await for Renfrow, beginning Wednesday and Thursday when the Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams for joint practices before a Saturday exhibition in Oakland. Nickel cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, who played for the Rams the past five years, already has pushed the fifth-round pick.

“I think it was coach Gruden and (offensive coordinator Greg) Olson teasing me,” Joyner said. “They came over and said, ‘Hey, we told you to help mentor the guy, not get your butt kicked.’ I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, slow your roll.’ I was like, ‘You just opened up a can of worms there.’ So it’s been competition.

“My mindset with him has been Sunday, game on the line, it’s third down. I have to approach that with him because he’s a very great route runner. … He’s very smart and intelligent. He’s going to get me ready for Sunday, and I’m going to get him ready for Sunday. We’ve been competing that way.”

Notable

— Gruden declined to share how wide receiver Antonio Brown incurred a foot ailment that has resulted in him missing all but one practice this camp. “I’m not going to get into it any, other than he’s getting evaluated and we hope to have him back soon,” Gruden said. “And in the time being, we are going to continue to move on the best we can.”

— Rookie running back Josh Jacobs said the only surprise of his first NFL training camp is “how smooth” it’s been. “A lot of the vets have told me they’re surprised with how fast I’m coming along, how natural it looks,” he said.

— Running back Jalen Richard continues to practice, but his workload has been managed in light of a groin issue. Brown, tight end Paul Butler, defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, defensive end Quinton Bell and defensive tackle Gabe Wright all missed Sunday’s practice.

— The Raiders won’t practice on Monday, as players receive their second off-day of camp.

