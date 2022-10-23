Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins to play for Raiders against Texans

The Raiders will have Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins against the Texans on Sunday.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will have all their key wide receivers on the field against the Texans on Sunday as both Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins will play against the Texans.

Hollins (heel) and Renfrow (hip) both practiced on a limited basis this week, with Renfrow missing Wednesday’s workout with his injury.

In addition, tight end Foster Moreau, who missed two games with a knee injury, is back.

Both went through pre-game workouts Sunday morning and were deemed able to play.

The Raiders inactive for Sunday are tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), wide receiver Keelan Cole, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, defensive end Tashawn Bower and running back Brittain Brown.

