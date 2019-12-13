Hunter Renfrow returns to Raiders practice

The Raiders still did not have right tackle Trent Brown participate in Thursday’s practice, but rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow did make his return to the field.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) remains on the field after colliding with a New York Jets player and dropping a pass as his teammates - center Rodney Hudson (61), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74), offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) - look on during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) remains on the field after being hit by New York Jets defensive back Blessuan Austin (31) during the first half of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders still did not have right tackle Trent Brown participate in Thursday’s practice, but rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow did make his return to the field.

Renfrow, who is recovering from injured ribs, was on the field for stretching and caught passes during the open portion of practice — his first in two weeks. He’s missed the last two games against the Chiefs and Titans.

He suffered the injury in the Week 12 loss to the Jets. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has said the club hopes to have Renfrow back for the final two games of the season against the Chargers and Broncos.

Brown, however, remains sidelined with a pectoral injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Titans. Right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) also did not participate in Thursday’s session, nor did linebacker Marquel Lee (toe).

Defensive back Daryl Worley (neck), who is expected to make the transition from corner to safety this week, did not participate on Thursday either. He was on the field for the portion of practice open to media, but was merely a spectator.

Elsewhere on the injury report, center Rodney Hudson (ankle), running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder), slot corner Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring), wide receiver Marcell Atman (ribs) and safety Erik Harris (hamstring) were all listed as limited.

