Hunter Renfrow’s return good news for Carr and Raiders

CARSON, Calif. — On the fourth play of the Raiders’ opening drive, they faced a third-and-6 at their own 44-yard line. After playing three games without Hunter Renfrow, his big money-down ace, Derek Carr wasn’t about to waste a single opportunity to get the ball into Renfrow’s hands.

What happened next was a painful reminder of what exactly the Raiders have been missing with Renfrow out with a rib injury, but also a tease to what is possible when the rookie from Clemson is on the field.

Renfrow took a slant pass intended to pick up the first-down yardage and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders up 7-0. In the process, he put his route-running, ball-catching and playmaking ability on display in a sudden burst that gave Oakland early control.

“You don’t see that a lot in the NFL, guys that catch it across the middle and they out runsome people,” Carr said. “Of all the people, like he’s the one that always seems to do it.”

It’s part of what makes Renfrow such an effective player. He plays such a sound game and is so effective on third downs — of his 36 catches coming into the game, 16 came on third downs and 13 went for first downs — it’s often overlooked how explosive and elusive he is with the ball in his hands.

“You get the base hits, base hits, base hits, and then you hit the home run,” Renfrow said. “We weren’t really swinging for the fences, but it was nice it worked out.”

Renfrow finished with 107 yards on seven catches. It was the first time in his career he eclipsed the 100-yard mark, high school, college or pro.

“They told me on the sideline,” Renfrow said. “Usually I had like 96, but I’d never get over the hump. It was good, and it was good because we needed it to win.”

Said Raiders coach Jon Gruden: “He’s not only a natural receiver, he’s a good punt returner. He’s a great blocker. He’s a good football player and we’re happy to have him. He made a lot of hidden plays that not a lot of people know about.”

It was another good day all around for the Raiders’ rookie class, even without running back Josh Jacobs, who didn’t play while dealing with a fractured shoulder blade.

Prior to leaving the game on a stretcher with a neck injury, first-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen played clean coverage and had four tackles, including a play the second half in which he fought off a blocker and went low to upend Andre Patton to stop him short of a first down on a second-down pass play. On the next play, rookie Maxx Crosby stuffed Tyrod Taylor for a one-yard loss to force a punt.

In addition, first-year defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell notched a sack to give him 4.5 on the year.

“The rookies, we love the game,” Crosby said. “We’re continuing to get better. And it’s awesome to see all the guy do well.”

Said Renfrow: “This was a win by committee. We had so many guys that went down. This one was special because it took the whole team. Literally all 46 guys.”

And now the Raiders go into the final game of the season with a chance to go to the playoffs. As building young foundations go, that is a big development.

“I can’t believe we’re still in it. I’m thrilled,” Renfrow said. “I mean it’s kind of unbelievable when you really think about it. We’ve got a chance.”

