98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

‘I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating’: Social media reacts to Brady’s seat

Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season and Tom Brady come together as they join Fanatics, FOX Sport ...
Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season and Tom Brady come together as they join Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media to announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Carroll: Brady ‘not planning games’ for Raiders despite ‘MNF’ report
Graney: Raiders offense stinks up Allegiant Stadium in defeat
Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) is taken down by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James ...
Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 2?
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) breaks the tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker ...
Raiders report card: Offense sputters in loss to Chargers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 1:19 pm
 

While the NFL had no problem with Raiders minority owner and NFL on Fox commentator Tom Brady sitting in the coaches’ booth Monday night during Las Vegas’ 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, some in the social media world remain shocked by the development.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game,” an NFL release said. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.”

Craig Carton (@CraigCartonShow) was having none of it.

”NFL teams can’t trust Tom Brady after crossing red line in Raiders coaches’ box” was the reaction from Awful Announcing’s Matt Yoder.

How do you think Ben Johnson and the Bears feel about Brady announcing their game when he is going to be talking and game-planning with Chip Kelly and maybe even consulting with them during the actual game itself?” Yoder asked.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) reminded followers that that Brady is “prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings.”

The reactions were colorful.

— @SleeperHQ: “We all saw how the Raiders played yesterday I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating”

— @ShannonNutt: “Thankfully, Brady doesn’t have a history of being involved with cheating, so we should have no worries.”

— @dubbya69: “All that insider info from his broadcasting career and the raiders achieved 3 FGs and 218 yds of total offense while sitting in the coaches box…”

— @Grab_28: “That’s such a strange middle ground feels like the NFL is making rules up on the fly just to keep Brady around.”

On the sympathetic side is @sportstalkmatt via @BostonVsTheBook, calling the reaction to Brady an “overblown accusation of cheating.”

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

 

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES