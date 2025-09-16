‘I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating’: Social media reacts to Brady’s seat

The NFL had no problem with Raiders minority owner and NFL on Fox commentator Tom Brady sitting in the coaches’ booth Monday night, but some on social media weren’t as accepting.

While the NFL had no problem with Raiders minority owner and NFL on Fox commentator Tom Brady sitting in the coaches’ booth Monday night during Las Vegas’ 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, some in the social media world remain shocked by the development.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game,” an NFL release said. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.”

Craig Carton (@CraigCartonShow) was having none of it.

@craigcartonlive thinks the #NFL has a @TomBrady problem on its hands after watching the game last night. pic.twitter.com/Yj0VagdcTL — The Craig Carton Show (@CraigCartonShow) September 16, 2025

”NFL teams can’t trust Tom Brady after crossing red line in Raiders coaches’ box” was the reaction from Awful Announcing’s Matt Yoder.

NFL teams can’t trust Tom Brady after crossing red line in Raiders coaches’ box https://t.co/fuBtBUnmCG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025

”How do you think Ben Johnson and the Bears feel about Brady announcing their game when he is going to be talking and game-planning with Chip Kelly and maybe even consulting with them during the actual game itself?” Yoder asked.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) reminded followers that that Brady is “prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings.”

NFL announced today that Tom Brady, a minority owner with the Raiders and a broadcaster for Fox, is “prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings.” But he is allowed to sit in the coaches’ booth, per the league.https://t.co/gapNlq6lZ0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2025

The reactions were colorful.

— @SleeperHQ: “We all saw how the Raiders played yesterday I don’t think anyone’s worried about them cheating”

— @ShannonNutt: “Thankfully, Brady doesn’t have a history of being involved with cheating, so we should have no worries.”

— @dubbya69: “All that insider info from his broadcasting career and the raiders achieved 3 FGs and 218 yds of total offense while sitting in the coaches box…”

— @Grab_28: “That’s such a strange middle ground feels like the NFL is making rules up on the fly just to keep Brady around.”

On the sympathetic side is @sportstalkmatt via @BostonVsTheBook, calling the reaction to Brady an “overblown accusation of cheating.”

The claim that Tom Brady is gaining an unfair advantage due to his broadcasting role and contact with teams is seen as an overblown accusation of cheating according to @sportstalkmatt. pic.twitter.com/9LA7o0dDeB — BostonianVsTheBook (@BostonVsTheBook) September 16, 2025

