‘I wanted to play’: Garoppolo provides spark in Raiders debut

New Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo saw his first action with the team in a preseason game against the Rams on Saturday in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders debut of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lasted all of five minutes Saturday night. What it lacked in duration, it more than made up for in sizzle.

Garoppolo completed all four of his passes for 39 yards, guiding the Raiders on a game-opening touchdown drive en route to a 34-17 preseason victory over the Rams.

Garoppolo’s throws went to four players, including a 3-yard completion to rookie tight end Michael Mayer. Second-year running back Zamir White ran four times for 22 yards on the drive, which was capped off by Brandon Bolden’s 7-yard touchdown run.

That turned out to be it for Garoppolo — although just being out there represented a bit of a surprise.

Garoppolo, whom the Raiders signed to a three-year contract at the start of free agency in March, had not played in a game since suffering a broken foot Dec. 4 while with the San Francisco 49ers. But after getting extensive work against the Rams in two joint practices this week, there was doubt he would make an appearance Saturday.

A similar situation unfolded last week when Garoppolo practiced extensively against the 49ers for two days but did not play in the preseason game against San Francisco.

The Raiders, though, felt it was important to get Garoppolo and a handful of fellow starters on the field for an actual game before the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 10.

“To go ahead and get that feeling you have in your stomach on a normal game day in the regular season, get some of that out of the way,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “And go through a normal pregame preparation, understanding you were going to play. I thought our players had a great mindset about it and wanted to come out and do it.”

Garoppolo agreed.

“I wanted to play,” he said. “So I’m glad Josh let the starters go out there and get a couple of reps in. I thought the line played great. I thought guys were just operating at a fast pace, which is important in this offense. I thought it was overall pretty good.”

Aside from left tackle Kolton Miller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, neither of whom played, Garoppolo was surrounded by the Raiders’ starting offense.

He took full advantage by connecting for Ameer Abdullah for 10 yards, Phillip Dorsett for 8 and Jakobi Meyers for 18 yards to help set up Bolden’s touchdown run.

On the throw to Meyers, Garoppolo released the ball as a Rams defender came barreling toward him. The hit he took upon throwing the pass represented the first time he’s taken a shot since getting hurt. He said he appreciated getting that first hit out of the way.

“It felt good,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo wasn’t the only quarterback making his Raiders debut. But Brian Hoyer, who is listed as Garoppolo’s backup, wasn’t nearly as effective, completing 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a 55.9 quarterback rating.

Hoyer underthrew a wide-open Mayer on what would have been a big gain, and Rams linebacker Jacob Hummel made the interception and returned it for a 21-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter.

Hoyer was signed during the offseason to provide coverage for Garoppolo, but it might not be too long before he is unseated by Aidan O’Connell, a rookie from Purdue taken in the fourth round of the draft.

O’Connell took over to start the third quarter and immediately orchestrated a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in which he completed four of six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Among O’Connell’s highlights were a 40-yard throw to fellow rookie Tre Tucker, a 12-yard touchdown to Cam Sims and a 2-yard touchdown throw to Kristian Wilkerson in the back of the end zone.

The throw to Sims came on a third-and-7 play in which O’Connell threw the ball over the shoulder of Rams cornerback Tyon Davis. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but was overturned to a touchdown after the Raiders challenged the call.

O’Connell ended up completing 11 of 18 passes for 163 yards and the two scores. His completion percentage would have been better had it not been for three dropped passes.

He also felt he could have done more.

“Your brain goes to the ones you messed up, so I know I left a bunch of plays out there on the field that are a little frustrating,” O’Connell said. “But you can learn from film and try and get better.”

The Raiders’ defense forced five Rams punts through the first three quarters and didn’t allow a touchdown until under two minutes remained in the third.

They also added a touchdown when second-year safety Isaiah Pola-Mao intercepted Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett and returned it 50 yards for a score.

The Raiders wrap up their preseason schedule at 5 p.m. next Saturday in Dallas, and if typical protocol holds, they will not play most of their key players.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.