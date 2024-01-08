45°F
Raiders News

‘I’m a Raider’: Pierce states case to earn full-time job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 10:55 am
 
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on a timeo ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on a timeout against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With his job as the Raiders interim coach now complete, Antonio Pierce is eager to state his case to be the team’s permanent head coach.

That process began over the past 48 hours. Pierce put pen to paper and brainstormed with confidantes about the upcoming interview process with Raiders owner Mark Davis. And while the work he’s done leading the Raiders to a 5-4 record has likely put him on the radar for other opportunities, Pierce made one thing clear on Monday.

“I’m a Raider,” Pierce said. “I’m a Raider until I’m not a Raider anymore.”

Pierce will sit down with Davis at some point in the near future, but the two have already shared thoughts with one another during postgame meetings that often exceeded 50 minutes or more.

“The feedback is after every game,” Pierce said. “Obviously, as you guys know, we have good long conversations. It’s about the game and various decisions and things that took place on the game.”

In the next week or so, those conversations will take on much more depth.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

