‘I’m not scared’: Raiders tight end ready to return from scary concussion

The Raiders are excited to get one of their most important players on offense back in the mix this week as tight end Michael Mayer returns from a concussion he suffered during a Week 3 loss to Washington.

His return against the Titans in a 1:05 p.m. game Sunday might even be more important to the special teams unit.

“It’s crucially important for us,” coach Pete Carroll said. “They are such critical positions he plays for us there and he’s really good at it. We need him.”

The Raiders have had both a kick and a punt blocked in the two games he’s missed and each of the protection breakdowns came in a spot he would have been occupying had he been active.

It has been difficult for Mayer to watch.

Nothing he could do about it

“It was so tough, but it’s one of those things where that’s just life and you have to understand there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said, refusing to place blame on his replacements for the lapses. “I’m sure there have been people that have had to feel that about me when I’ve been in there and made a costly mistake. So at the end of the day, you just hate not being out there and it’s just that much worse when the critical errors happen no matter where they are on the field and you can’t be out there to help.”

Mayer expects to jump right back into a prominent role on special teams and could see an even bigger role on offense with the status of star tight end Brock Bowers in doubt once again.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly might be the head of the welcoming committee, particularly because Mayer brings so much as a blocker in addition to his high-end receiving skills.

“We’ve always considered Mike a starting tight end in this league and we’re fortunate with Mike and Brock that we have two starting tight ends,” Kelly said. “So to have both of them out, was kind of a different deal for everybody. For (quarterback) Geno (Smith) in his comfort zone and where he is a tight end, and for me in our comfort zone where we are a tight end. But to have Mike back, I think he’s played really well.

“So we’re excited to get him back, and we’re going to need him against Tennessee.”

Potential leading man

If Mayer is indeed asked to play a leading role, he’ll be prepared.

“I’ll be a part of a lot of things this week and I’ve got a lot of juice and fresh legs, so I’m excited for all of it and ready for whatever the team needs,” he said. “If (a bigger role) is what they want from me, I’ll be doing everything I can whether it’s picking up first downs, catching the ball, blocking, helping break Ashton (Jeanty) free, whatever. That might mean pass protection, I’ve done a lot of that too, helping Geno get the ball out. So, I’m definitely going to go into the game prepping for that for sure. I’ll prep like it and study like it. Then I’ll be ready for it.”

Mayer tried to contribute what he could while he was out, whether it was watching extra film to help his teammates or offering coaching points in the locker room or on the sideline or sharing whatever tidbits he could with tight ends coach Luke Steckel.

But it wasn’t the same. And while Mayer felt he was more than ready to return to action last week, he wasn’t cleared for contact until Tuesday.

Then he got to practice in full Wednesday. It was a welcome relief for the 24-year-old Notre Dame alum, who had been itching to get back on the field.

‘I’m not scared’

“I felt amazing last week, like I could have run a marathon,” he said. “There was just one last little test I couldn’t get through so they weren’t going to let me do contact. I got it done so it’s in the past and I’m ready to put it all behind me and help this team win again.

“(Wednesday) was a great day. Back in the pads. Just being able to hit and get some reps with Geno. Talking to my tackles, communicating, recognizing and executing. It was just great to be back out there.”

Despite the scary moment that led to his concussion when he tried to make a special teams tackle against the Commanders, Mayer says there will be no hesitation when the game kicks off Sunday.

“I’ve been doing it my whole life,” he said. “I’m not scared of anyone or scared of contact or any of that.”

Mayer is more concerned with looking forward now that the injury is behind him. He was hoping this would be his first complete season after enduring setbacks in each of his first two.

A toe injury cut short his rookie year after 14 games and a personal matter saw him miss eight weeks in the middle of last year.

He’s more prepared to handle adversity than he was in the past, however, and knows the best way to do that is to stay focused on the present.

“I just try to attack every day right when I wake up,” he said. “It’s a long season. There’s a lot of plays and a lot of games. I just try to keep my head down and work every day as hard as I can knowing I did everything I possibly could.

“Then I can sleep good at night.”

