In mailbag, Raiders fans ask if Raheem Morris will be new DC

While the Raiders try to finish the season strong, their fans have questions about what direction the franchise is headed in a number of areas.

With the season winding down, Raiders fans have a lot of questions about the direction of the franchise, specifically on defense. They also ask whether there is any consideration to blowing up the whole thing and starting over again.

Here is a sampling of this week’s questions for the Raiders mailbag:

NYCRaider88 (@NYC_Raider88): Is Raheem Morris the Raiders’ first choice to take over the defensive coordinator position?

Vincent Bonsignore: Given the history Morris has with Jon Gruden and the manner in which the Falcons have responded under Morris since he became the interim head coach, it is obvious why he would be an attractive candidate. To say he’s the top choice might be a bit premature.

The Raiders will have no shortage of interested candidates, so it behooves them to leave no stone unturned in making sure they hire the right coach.

Sean McCollom (@seanmccollom): With the focus directed on right tackle Trent Brown and his up-and-down year in health and productivity, can we see a new contract being worked out or perhaps less money being offered?

VB: The Raiders are in a fairly good position here. The $36.25 million guaranteed portion of Brown’s four-year contract will be paid in full by the end of this season. While he is on the books for $13.77 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022, neither year is guaranteed. So the Raiders could just walk away from Brown at the end of this year with no penalty.

The other option is renegotiating the next two years of the contract in a way that creates guaranteed money for Brown while reducing his yearly salaries. Brown, of course, would have to agree to such a deal, although his leverage is limited. The Raiders could just release him if he refuses.

Trading him is also an option, although it’s dubious how much of a market there is for him considering the availability concerns he has created for himself.

Joey Bates (@bates_jw): We’re not looking at another rebuild after this year, are we? If we move on from Derek Carr and Mike Mayock, I feel like it’s blowing it up.

VB: Absolutely not. The Raiders have a top-10 offense and top 12 to 15 quarterback who will be going into his fourth year in the same system. The Raiders should build off that, not blow it up. The key is getting the defense in order, and obviously, that starts with making the right hire at defensive coordinator, continuing to develop some of the young players and bringing in as much help as possible through the draft and free agency.

For fans that can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel defensively, just think about the Miami Dolphins. They went from giving up the most points per game in 2019 to the fewest thus far in 2020.

Improvements, even profound, can happen year to year. There is no reason the Raiders’ defense can’t make a big step forward next season.

Raiders United (@united_raiders): Do you think the Raiders will sign Nelson Agholor to an extension and cut Tyrell Williams?

VB: Given the year Agholor has had, and his ability to play all wide receiver positions, re-signing him is likely a big priority, although it would have to be within reason.

It is hard to imagine Williams coming back, at least at the $11.5 million yearly salary he is on the books for next year. Williams has been paid in full the $22 million he was guaranteed upon signing the four-year deal in 2019, so the Raiders can walk away from the last two years of the deal with no penalty to their salary cap.

If he is open to renegotiating a deal with a much lower yearly salary, that could be something the Raiders investigate. Given his injury issues the last two years, it might be his only hope of staying with the Raiders.

Izwhatitis (@brokeniz): Is Mike Mayock gonna get the blame for drafting Cle Ferrell and Johnathan Abram?

VB: Why would anyone need to take the blame for drafting a player ranked 14th overall at his position, according to Pro Football Focus, and has made steady improvement throughout his second season. Ferrell is absolutely a productive NFL player, and someone who profiles as a significant player on a good team.

Abram has a lot to clean up, no doubt. But before he gets completely written off, it will be interesting to see how he is utilized by the new defensive coordinator. Right now Abram is better suited as a “box” safety lined up closer to the line of scrimmage.

That role takes advantage of his run-defense abilities while also protecting his pass-coverage weaknesses by allowing him to drop to the boundary flat, much like a linebacker, to cover smaller areas of the field.

Far too often this season, he has been asked to play deep cover assignments, and his liability in that role is obvious.

