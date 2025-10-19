Inactives: Raiders’ top WR, TE out against Chiefs
The Raiders will be without their top wide receiver and tight end when they take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.
Tight end Brock Bowers will miss his third straight game with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will also miss Sunday’s game with knee and toe injuries.
Bowers and Meyers both practiced on a limited basis Friday, but they were ruled out Sunday morning.
The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Zamir White, rookie guard Caleb Rogers and rookie defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.
