Inactives: Raiders’ top WR, TE out against Chiefs

The Raiders will be without their top wide receiver and tight end when they take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday.

3 things to know about the Chiefs: Mahomes playing at MVP level

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 7

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) defending during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to take off his helmet during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles as he warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY — The Raiders will be without their top wide receiver and tight end against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Tight end Brock Bowers will miss his third straight game with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will also miss Sunday’s game with knee and toe injuries.

Bowers and Meyers both practiced on a limited basis Friday, but they were ruled out Sunday morning.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Zamir White, rookie guard Caleb Rogers and rookie defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X