Raiders

Inaugural season Las Vegas Raiders Coke cans released

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 11:01 am
 
Updated September 17, 2020 - 12:57 pm

The latest Las Vegas Raiders inaugural season drink cans are suitable for all ages.

This week Allegiant Stadium founding partner and the Raiders’ official soft drink partner, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, released limited-edition 16-ounce soda cans celebrating the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas.

Three flavors are available in different Raiders-themed designs including Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper and Coke Zero, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling said in a release. The cans are available at select retailers across the Las Vegas Valley.

These are the latest Raiders-branded cans for sale to fans as beer brands Coors Light and Modelo released their own signature cans earlier this year.

Reyes Coca-Cola has 31 facilities on the West Coast and has been operating in Las Vegas since 1925.

During its sponsorship announcement last year, the company said it would collaborate with the Raiders for unique game day experiences and seasonlong promotions.

“We have a long and proud history of serving the Las Vegas community and are incredibly excited to do so alongside the entire Raiders organization,” Bill O’Brien, CEO of Reyes Coca-Cola, said in a statement last year.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

