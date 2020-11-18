Injured Raiders return to practice Wednesday

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst both got in limited sessions after missing the last two games.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour (63), running back Josh Jacobs (28), offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller run during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The absence of so many defensive players from practice because of coronavirus contact tracing might have overshadowed the return of a couple of injured Raiders.

Left tackle Kolton Miller and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing the past two games.

“They’re out here,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We’re still in the process of figuring it out, but they were out here today. That was a good step in the right direction.”

Miller, who is nursing an ankle injury, had never missed a game in his three-year career before being sidelined the last two weeks.

Brandon Parker has filled in admirably in his place. Sam Young has battled through injuries of his own while stepping in for Trent Brown on the right side.

Gruden said it’s possible Parker could slide over to the right side if Miller is able to return this week. Young was limited in practice with knee and back ailments.

“We’re weighing all the options, yes,” Gruden said of Parker, a 2018 third-round pick out of North Carolina A&T. “Brandon has gotten better. It’s his third year now in the system. … He started a lot of games as a rookie, but we’re weighing all the options and determining everyone’s health right now.”

Hurst has also missed the last two games after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns.

Running back Jalen Richard did not practice on Wednesday because of his sternum that was bruised on a kickoff return Sunday against the Broncos.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin), fullback Alec Ingold (ribs) and safety Erik Harris (oblique) were all limited participants on Wednesday.

Help on the way?

The Raiders plan to bring outside linebacker Vic Beasley in for a visit this week. It will be the first visit for Beasley since he was released by the Titans on Nov. 4.

Beasley, who will have to clear a several-day process of COVID-19 protocols before he can officially try out for the Raiders, didn’t make it through a one-year, $9.5 million contract in Tennessee.

The former first-round pick of the Falcons did not record a sack for the Titans. The 28-year-old had eight sacks for Atlanta last season and a career-high 15.5 in 2016.

Only the Jaguars (9) have fewer sacks than the 11 recorded by the Raiders this season.

Singles hitter

Hunter Renfrow had an impressive day on special teams Sunday that could have been much better if not for two long returns being called back because of penalties.

The Clemson product is enjoying the chance to return punts regularly after not doing so much in college and getting only five returns last year.

“Number one you just want to possess the ball because we feel we have an offense that can go score, so we don’t necessarily need the big play on special teams,” he said. “We just need the ball. For me, it’s just hitting those base hits. Five, 10 yards every time, averaging a first down and the big ones will come.”

Renfrow has 10 returns for 116 yards this season. He credits the blocking up front on punt returns for his success, even though a penalty on Johnathan Abram wiped out a potential touchdown.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Renfrow said. “We had some penalties, but they do such a phenomenal job up front giving me room to run. It’s so much easier when you catch the ball and have 30 yards with nobody around you rather than right on top of you.”

Award season

Raiders safety Jeff Heath was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting two passes against the Broncos on Sunday.

His interception in the end zone at the end of the first half allowed the Raiders to take the lead into the locker room and swung momentum back in their favor.

Heath also racked up 42 return yards on his two interceptions, which was tops in the NFL this week.

