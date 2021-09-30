78°F
Raiders

Injured running back returns to practice for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown under pressure from Baltimore Ravens ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown under pressure from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris Westry (30) and cornerback Anthony Averett (23) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has missed two consecutive games with an ankle injury, returned to practice Thursday and could be on track to play Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Also, the Raiders designated Jalen Richard to return to practice from the injured reserve list, where he has spent the first three weeks of the season because of a foot injury. The Raiders have up to 21 days to decide whether to activate Richard.

Jacobs and Richard were moving around well during the open segment of practice Thursday.

Jacobs is coming off two straight seasons of 1,000 or more yards rushing. After three games, the Raiders’ 91.3 rushing yards per game is 25th in the NFL.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

