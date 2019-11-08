Injuries continue to mount for Raiders

Coach Jon Gruden ‘worried’ about two starters in the secondary after 26-24 home win over the Chargers on Thursday

OAKLAND, Calif.—It wasn’t all good news for the Raiders after a 26-24 win over the Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday night.

Coach Jon Gruden said he was “worried” about injuries to both safety Karl Joseph and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner late in the victory.

“We got some men hurt again tonight,” Gruden said. “We’re really worried about Joyner. Worried about Joseph, too.”

Joseph was using crutches in the locker room after the game. He appeared to injure his right leg while intercepting a pass on the Chargers’ final offensive play to essentially seal the win.

The Raiders did get good news before the game as both right tackle Trent Brown and center Rodney Hudson were able to start despite carrying questionable tags into Thursday.

Brown said he knew as early as Monday he’d be able to go.

“I felt ready to play football,” he said. “I just did what I had to do in the training room to prepare myself and help my team win.”

It was the first time this season the projected starting offensive line was all able to both start and finish a game.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.