Injury-riddled Raiders without Darren Waller, others against Chiefs

The Raiders will be severely undermanned today against the Chiefs as starters Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman, Carl Nassib are inactive with injuries.

KANSAS CITY — The Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs today without three key starters. Among the Raiders who are inactive due to injuries are tight end Darren Waller (knee), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and defensive end Carl Nassib who has a knee injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives are cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

