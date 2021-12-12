36°F
Raiders

Injury-riddled Raiders without Darren Waller, others against Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2021 - 8:40 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayro ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

KANSAS CITY — The Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs today without three key starters. Among the Raiders who are inactive due to injuries are tight end Darren Waller (knee), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and defensive end Carl Nassib who has a knee injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives are cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

