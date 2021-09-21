Is Derek Carr the best quarterback in NFL?

Two weeks into the season, Derek Carr Carr leads the NFL with 817 passing yards. He has completed 66 percent of his passes with four touchdowns against just one interception.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a sideline pass with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) defending in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

An interesting question was posed on an ESPN talk show Tuesday morning as part of a debate about which NFL quarterback they wanted to lead their team.

It was a fairly normal argument this time of year. Only it came with a twist, especially for long-term followers of the Raiders.

The question being asked: Would you take Derek Carr over Kyler Murray of the Cardinals and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks?

The twist being, all three are playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL. Which begs an even more pertinent question: At the moment, is Carr the best quarterback in the NFL? And if so, can he sustain it over the remaining 15 games and, perhaps, beyond?

The former is not as farfetched as you might imagine. Carr leads the NFL with 817 passing yards — 128 more than Murray and 137 more than Patrick Mahomes. Against two historically tough, physical defenses he has completed 66 percent of his passes with four touchdowns against just one interception while compiling a quarterback rating of 104.1.

In addition, his 12 completions of 20 or more yards are tied for first in the NFL. He’s outplayed both Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers and, most importantly, led the Raiders to a 2-0 record and a share of first place in the AFC West.

The latter remains to be seen. But with the talent around Carr as good as it’s been his entire career, his mastery of Jon Gruden’s offense in full bloom and the presence of a much-improved defense, all the indicators are pointing in the right direction.

The person least surprised is Gruden, who stuck with Carr when he took over four years ago in spite of so many people predicting he would put Carr on the first bus out of town in favor of “his guy.”

Hence the praise Gruden heaped on Carr after his performance against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been clamoring about Derek Carr since I got here,” Gruden said. “Hopefully he gets some recognition for what he did today. Against two great defenses, two weeks in a row, and it’s a big reason we’re 2-0.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.