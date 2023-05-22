Is Josh Jacobs making a big change?

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball during the second half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

As Josh Jacobs and the Raiders work toward finding common ground on a new long-term contract, it looks like the star running back may have made an important decision about his future.

Jacobs on Monday morning tweeted a photo of himself in his Raiders uniform, only he wasn’t wearing his normal No. 28. Instead, he was wearing No. 8, the number he famously wore as a standout at Alabama.

Jacobs had been hinting about a potential number change for some time now, and there is nothing official on the Raiders’ end, but the photo he tweeted on Monday might be a clear sign of his intentions.

The Raiders opened OTAs on Monday morning, but Jacobs has not yet signed his franchise tag and is not expected to be present.

The Raiders and Jacobs face a July 15 dealing to come to terms on a new deal. Otherwise, Jacobs will have to play this season on the terms of the franchise tag, which is valued at $10.091 million.

