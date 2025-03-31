Is Maxx Crosby’s latest deal the largest contract in Raiders history?

Here is a look at some of the largest contracts in Raiders history, including a few deals the team would rather forget.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby smiles during a news conference after receiving a contract extension from the team at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders just opened up the vault to pay star defensive end Maxx Crosby this offseason, rewarding their emotional leader with a massive deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

It wasn’t the biggest contract the organization has ever awarded, however.

In fact, the Raiders haven’t been shy about resetting the market in order to acquire or keep talented players.

Here is a look at the five biggest contracts in franchise history, based on total value at time of signing:

1. Davante Adams, WR, 2022 ($140 million)

The Raiders felt they were one big offensive star away from contending in the AFC after their playoff appearance in 2021.

Adams, who was a friend and college teammate of then-quarterback Derek Carr, was widely considered one of the best offensive players in the league and the team got aggressive.

The Raiders struck a deal with the Packers for Adams and immediately signed him to a massive five-year contract, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at the time.

He was eventually traded away during a frustrating 2024 campaign.

2. Derek Carr, QB, 2017 ($125 million)

Carr was fresh off his best season as a pro when the Raiders made him the highest-paid player in the league before his rookie deal had even expired. His five-year contract was topped two months later when Matthew Stafford got a raise from the Lions. Carr would also rank third on this list for the three-year, $121.5 million contract he signed in 2022, though he was gone just one year into the deal.

3. Christian Wilkins, DT, 2024 ($110 million)

The Raiders wanted to make a big splash in free agency and did so by landing one of the most-prized defensive players on the market. Wilkins, who was in his prime and had a career-high nine sacks for Miami the previous campaign, quickly agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Wilkins was injured early in his first season with the organization and appeared in only five games. He is expected to be ready to go in 2025 and still has three years remaining on the deal.

4. Maxx Crosby, DE, 2025 ($106.5 million)

Locking up Crosby was one of the first moves of the Raiders’ new brain trust, which includes minority owner Tom Brady, general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll. Crosby had no more guaranteed money on his previous contract, so the organization rewarded his dedication and loyalty with a massive three-year extension. He was surpassed as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history days later when defensive end Myles Garrett got a huge deal from the Browns.

5. Trent Brown, OT, 2019 ($66 million)

This spot could go to former coach Jon Gruden and his infamous $100 million contract, but this list will stick to players. Brown’s four-year deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in history at the time. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in the first season of the contract but fell out of favor in 2020. He was shipped back to New England, where he played previously, just two years after signing his deal.

Honorable mention

The Raiders signed offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele to a five-year, $58.5 million contract in 2016. He played mostly guard for the Raiders, but was versatile enough to kick outside and play tackle as well. As a pure guard, he would have been by far the highest-paid player in the league at the position at the time of the signing. He lasted three seasons in Oakland before he was traded to the Jets.

Before there was a rookie pay scale, the Raiders signed quarterback JaMarcus Russell to a whopping six-year contract for $61 million after selecting him with the first pick of the 2007 draft. The deal wasn’t done until Russell held out into the regular season. He lasted just three years in the NFL.

