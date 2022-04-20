Is Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow next in line for new contract?

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was vague regarding the potential of a new deal for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As Derek Carr publicly campaigned for a new payday for teammate Hunter Renfrow on Wednesday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said any discussions about extending the relationship between the club and their young wide receiver will remain privy to the two parties.

“Relative to contracts and things like that, we’re going to always keep things in house and keep those discussions private,” Ziegler said during a pre-draft press conference at the Raiders practice facility in Henderson. “And Hunter is no different in that regard.”

In many ways, Ziegler’s comments echoed what he said last month in Florida at the NFL owners’ meeting about negotiations between the Raiders and Carr on a new deal. As it turns out, a short while later Carr and the Raiders came to an agreement on a three-year extension that could end up paying Carr $121,500,000.

The point being, while the Raiders want to keep a tight lid on any talks, that doesn’t mean a deal can’t come together relatively soon.

Renfrow is heading into the last year of the rookie contract he signed in 2019 and has vastly outplayed his fifth-round draft status. The former Clemson standout is scheduled to make $2.4 million in 2022. But after accumulating 208 catches for 2,229 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first three seasons, he is in line for a new deal.

According to Spotrac, Renfrow’s market is a 4-year, $68-million contract with an average annual salary of $17,020,049.

Carr certainly appears motivated to push things in that direction. He alluded to it last week when he spoke to the media upon signing his new contract, then took it to a whole other level when, responding to a Twitter post about the Raiders potentially trading for disgruntled 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Carr made it clear the type of money it would take to satisfy Samuel should be earmarked for his teammate.

Lol noooo sir that money is for Renfrow — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 20, 2022

Ziegler was obviously a bit more vague on the subject, although he did express appreciation for what Renfrow has done and what he means to the Raiders.

“He’s a gritty guy that knows how to get open,” Ziegler said. “Knows how to win on third down. Has some return experience. Is good after the catch.

“Hunter is a good football player and has a lot of good elements that allow him to be successful on Sunday, which is important. And he’s a young player….We’re excited he’s on the team.”

Part of Carr and the Raiders thought process in structuring a below-market contract for him was leaving room under the salary cap to build and maintain around him. Carr has specifically named Renfrow as a player he hopes can remain with the Raiders as a result of the new deal.

Renfrow’s success and the thought of lining him up alongside new wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller in an explosive Raiders offense make it likely a contract extension will happen.

The question is, at what point can the two sides come to an agreement.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.