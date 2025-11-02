Jaguars kicker sets NFL record against Raiders at Allegiant Stadium

Jaguars kicker Cam Little connected on a record-breaking field goal just before halftime against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jaguars kicker Cam Little connected on a 68-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to cut the Raiders’ lead to 6-3 at halftime of Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

The kick set a new NFL record for longest made field goal in a regular-season game, eclipsing the previous mark of 66 yards set by the Ravens’ Justin Tucker in 2021.

Jacksonville took possession at its own 31-yard line with 28 seconds remaining in the first half after the Raiders scored the first points of the game on a spectacular touchdown catch by tight end Brock Bowers.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Parker Washington on an 18-yard pass that brought the ball to the 50-yard line. The Jaguars got to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball with four seconds remaining.

Little came on the field and kicked out of the hold of Logan Cooke, who placed the ball at his own 42-yard line.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

Little, a 2024 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas, also holds the NFL record for longest preseason field goal. The 22-year-old made a 70-yard kick Aug. 9 against the Steelers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

