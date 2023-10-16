Jakobi Meyers shines again, this time against his former team

Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, showcasing the burst and wiggle the Patriots, his former team, lack in their offense.

Jakobi Meyers wasn’t sure how many of his former Patriots teammates wanted to exchange their jerseys for the silver and black No. 16 he wore during a 21-17 victory he helped spearhead Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’m going to try to remember all of them so I can get them one because that’s really family over there,” the Raiders’ fifth-year wide receiver said. “I enjoyed that game. It was probably one of the most fun games I’ve had in a minute.”

More so for Meyers than his friends-turned-counterparts.

Against the team for whom he played his first four seasons, Meyers caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, showcasing the burst and wiggle the Patriots lack within their 32nd-ranked scoring offense.

The 26-year-old has 30 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns in five games. That exceeds the high marks for any of New England’s pass catchers as the complement to All-Pro Davante Adams, who was not in the locker room when reporters were allowed in after a five-target, two-catch, 29-yard outing.

“A lot of the guys in this room … we feel like we gave a lot to that team also,” said Meyers, among several former Patriots on the Raiders roster. “It was good seeing them players. Good going against a team where we know we contributed. And just getting a ‘W’ against them.”

Undrafted in 2019, Meyers wasn’t retained as a free agent by New England despite leading the team in receiving the past three seasons. The Patriots instead pursued former Steelers and Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, allowing Meyers to sign a three-year contract with the Raiders worth $33 million.

Smith-Schuster signed for three years and $25.5 million, posting 14 catches this season for 86 yards and sitting out Sunday with a concussion. Meyers, from the moment he first practiced in Las Vegas, has been exactly who he was in New England: adaptable, reliable, accountable and open.

“We still haven’t played our best team football,” he said. “I think every time we play a game, we inch closer to that. We’re just trying to all put it out there at the same time.”

Meyers’ touchdown was the only one the Raiders scored against the Patriots, the byproduct of a potential coverage bust that left him open in the middle of the end zone and capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive. Working from the slot, he bent inside New England cornerback Myles Bryant and formed an easy target for Jimmy Garoppolo for a 12-yard scoring pass in the second quarter.

After the game, Meyers met his former teammates near midfield — exchanging pleasantries and smiles, posing for photos and embracing the bonds that a change of scenery seemingly won’t break.

“I was just excited. I definitely was excited for just all of it, to see everybody. To play them,” Meyers said. “I’ve been in practice against them a lot. … I tried to stay (in the emotional middle) the best I can.”

