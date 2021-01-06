Javin White among players signed to Raiders futures contracts

The Raiders signed 11 players to futures contracts on Tuesday, including former UNLV linebacker Javin White

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former UNLV linebacker Javin White was among 11 players the Raiders signed to reserves/futures contracts Tuesday.

White, as is the case among the 10 other players the Raiders signed, finished the year on the team’s practice squad.

A reserve/futures contract is a way teams can secure the rights to practice squad players they want to bring back for the following season. Practice squad contracts end at the conclusion of the season, as opposed to free agents to be on the active roster whose contracts expire at the end of the league year in March.

White, an undrafted free agent who stuck with the Raiders after a strong training camp, appeared in four games this year while spending most of the season on the practice squad.

The other players signed are Nick Bowers (TE), Dominik Eberle (K), Rashaan Gaulden (DB), Gerri Green (DE), Jaryd Jones-Smith (OL), Erik Magnuson (OL), James Onwualu (LB), Niles Scott (DT), Kamaal Seymour, (OT) and cornerback Keman Siverand.

