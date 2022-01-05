Jim Harbaugh to Raiders? People are talking

A report that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the NFL, and possibly coach the Raiders, has created plenty of buzz.

FILE - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

After The Athletic reported Jim Harbaugh could leave Michigan to return to the NFL and coach the Raiders or Bears, there has been significant reaction.

A sampling, including from The Athletic’s article:

The Raiders head coaching job might be tough for him to say no to given his ties to the organization — he started his coaching career there in 2003 — and the fact that there’s already a solid quarterback in place in Derek Carr. He’s also friends with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

It is worth noting that the Raiders are on a three-game winning streak under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and could become a playoff team if they beat the Chargers on Sunday. Whether Davis is looking to find a new head coach is yet to be determined.

His at-times difficult, at-times aloof ways have continued. That’s him. Yet make no mistake, Michigan would love to have Harbaugh back, and with a renegotiated contract likely more in line with the $8 million-to-$10 million per year that other Big Ten coaches are making.

But seven years of Harbaugh is still seven years of Harbaugh.

The choice is his. And it may include NFL options by Monday.

That includes the Raiders, who could make the playoffs despite a tumultuous season that saw head coach Jon Gruden fired and star receiver Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death. It’s a ready-made situation if the team doesn’t give the job to interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Harbaugh also knows that his stock as a head coach has arguably never been higher. He successfully navigated a minefield that is college football, transforming himself not once but twice in the process, developing a winning blueprint that took his team to the mountain top. NFL teams are going to take another look at Harbaugh, who will likely reciprocate interest. It’s only natural.

Does that mean he’s going to leave Michigan? Not necessarily. Remember, he brought on six new assistant coaches with guaranteed two-year contracts, suggesting that he wasn’t planning to go anywhere in the near future. But if there’s anything we have learned about the big business of sports, and coaching contracts, never say never. If there’s ever a time for Harbaugh to make the jump back to the NFL, it’s now.

Desmond Howard

ESPN analyst and former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner

To GBMWolverine: “We see these reports every year about Jim Harbaugh. First, it was that they had a bad season and he wanted to get back to the NFL. Now, he’s AP Coach of the Year and it’s ‘Hey Jim Harbaugh wants to go to the NFL.’ He’s damned if he does and he’s damned if he doesn’t. But I think he’s going to coach next season, 2022, in Ann Arbor.”

