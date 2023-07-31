Jimmy G. sharp on short, intermediate throws after 1 week of camp

The Raiders spent the first week of training camp practicing in shorts and helmets before donning pads this week. Here are four observations after four practices.

Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sets up to pass during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks to throw the ball during a drill at training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sets up to pass during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) follows Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on a run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As linebacker Robert Spillane said: “It’s football-like; it’s not football. It’s drills, it’s refining your craft, but at the end of the day, it’s not football.”

Still, there were some developments. Here are four observations after four practices:

1. Garoppolo shakes off rust

There was a noticeable difference in quarterback play when Jimmy Garoppolo took Friday off. With backups Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell getting the reps, the offense looked sluggish compared to when Garoppolo was on the field.

That said, Garoppolo has a ways to go from a timing and precision standpoint after not playing or practicing since suffering a broken foot in December.

Garoppolo specifically needs work on deeper throws, which never have been his strength. He missed on some long throws to wide receiver Davante Adams. Whether they were rust-related or more proof that throwing deep isn’t a strength remains to be seen.

Garoppolo has been crisp in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods on short and intermediate throws, and that figures to be the primary way the Raiders attack opponents. His strength is as an accurate passer who gets the ball out quickly to playmakers.

That might play better to Adams’ strengths as a precision route runner who can do damage after the catch.

Adams had a strong first season last year with the Raiders, and Derek Carr was fond of throwing deep to him. But consider this: Of the career-high 180 times the Raiders targeted Adams, he had 100 catches — by far the worst target-to-catch ratio of his career.

The Raiders need to improve that ratio, and the hope is Garoppolo’s accuracy on short to intermediate throws achieves that.

2. Team speed improved

The Raiders made it a priority during the offseason to add speed. It was a glaring weakness last season and one opponents took advantage of offensively and defensively.

That doesn’t mean the Raiders will unleash Garoppolo as a downfield thrower. Much more important is the attention defenses will have to pay to their speed, and how that should open up the field for speedy receivers such as DeAndre Carter and Tre Tucker.

Defensively, rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett has opened eyes with his ability to run with wide receivers. He also has an aggressive edge in coverage and making plays on the ball.

“It’s hard to run by the guy because he runs very well, and he’s trying to get his hands on balls, which we saw in college as well,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

Third-year linebacker Divine Deablo looks more physically fit and has been impressive as a sideline-to-sideline defender.

3. White looks ready

The longer star running back Josh Jacobs holds out, the longer others get a chance to prove themselves.

Case in point is second-year back Zamir White. He saw little playing time last season because of the standout play of Jacobs, but has stood out on handoffs and short throws.

At 6-foot, 215 pounds, White is a physical back who runs a 4.4 40. His assertiveness in hitting the hole on handoffs is better this season compared to a year ago.

It would be a shock if Jacobs sat out the season in a contract dispute. Either way, expect White to have a bigger role this season.

4. Position change for Hobbs?

Third-year cornerback Nate Hobbs missed the first four practices after suffering a facial injury during a charity softball game last weekend. When he returns, it will be interesting to see his role.

The recent addition of veteran cornerback Marcus Peters essentially locks up one perimeter position, which means Hobbs, Bennett, Duke Shelley and Brandon Facyson will battle for the spot opposite Peters.

Or does it?

If Bennett claims one of the perimeter spots, could Hobbs slide back to the slot cornerback role he excelled at as a rookie?

If so, that would leave a fairly deep and experienced group among David Long, Shelley, Facyson, Tyler Hall, Sam Webb and Amik Robertson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.