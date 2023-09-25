Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Chargers is uncertain.
Garoppolo endured a rough night on Sunday against the Raiders and took some big hits against a physical Steelers defense. While he never came off the field, he was feeling the effects of the punishment he took and was eventually evaluated for a concussion.
Garoppolo was unable to speak to the media after the game as a result.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.