Raiders News

Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 10:58 am
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) attempts to scramble away from Pittsburgh Steelers def ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) attempts to scramble away from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels looks to the stands during warm ups before the first half of ...
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels looks to the stands during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lies on the turf in pain after being bent back by Pitt ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) lies on the turf in pain after being bent back by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) on a sack during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Chargers is uncertain.

Garoppolo endured a rough night on Sunday against the Raiders and took some big hits against a physical Steelers defense. While he never came off the field, he was feeling the effects of the punishment he took and was eventually evaluated for a concussion.

Garoppolo was unable to speak to the media after the game as a result.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

