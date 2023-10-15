86°F
Raiders News

Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Raiders game with back injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2023 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated October 15, 2023 - 3:23 pm
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots l ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL footbal ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) tackled by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) du ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) tackled by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) comes down with a touchdown catch during the first hal ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) comes down with a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an N ...
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
New England Patriots fan Casey Cupples cheers with Raiders fan Edwin Flores at a tailgate outsi ...
New England Patriots fan Casey Cupples cheers with Raiders fan Edwin Flores at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
New England Patriots fan RJ Salow flashes a thumbs-up as Raiders fan Tiffany Megaraiderette sho ...
New England Patriots fan RJ Salow flashes a thumbs-up as Raiders fan Tiffany Megaraiderette shouts a slogan at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders fans prepare to take a shot at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of ...
Raiders fans prepare to take a shot at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game betwee ...
Raiders fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium against the New England Patriots at halftime with a back injury.

Garoppolo, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the first half to help the Raiders to a 13-3 lead, was seen getting into an ambulance at halftime. CBS reported he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo in the second half.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

