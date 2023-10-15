Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Raiders game with back injury

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium against the New England Patriots at halftime with a back injury.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center, is hauled down by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) tackled by New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) comes down with a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots fan Casey Cupples cheers with Raiders fan Edwin Flores at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

New England Patriots fan RJ Salow flashes a thumbs-up as Raiders fan Tiffany Megaraiderette shouts a slogan at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders fans prepare to take a shot at a tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders fans tailgate outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between Raiders and Patriots, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium against the New England Patriots at halftime with a back injury.

I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023

Garoppolo, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the first half to help the Raiders to a 13-3 lead, was seen getting into an ambulance at halftime. CBS reported he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo in the second half.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.