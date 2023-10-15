Jimmy Garoppolo leaves Raiders game with back injury
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium against the New England Patriots at halftime with a back injury.
I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders
Garoppolo, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the first half to help the Raiders to a 13-3 lead, was seen getting into an ambulance at halftime. CBS reported he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo in the second half.
