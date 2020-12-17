Joey, Nick Bosa finding success in the family business

Two of the top young pass rushers in the NFL are the sixth and seventh members of the extended family to make the league.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa plays against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Bosa is one of 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is carted off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

When San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was at the Super Bowl media day podium in January, he was asked who were the best set of brothers in the NFL today.

He calmly leaned forward and simply said one word into the microphone: “Bosas.”

The answer may have been a bit biased, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

Nick was the second player chosen in the 2019 draft and helped lead the 49ers to an NFC title and was named the defensive rookie of the year. Joey Bosa of the Chargers won the same award after he was he third player selected in the 2016 draft.

Joey, who will lead the Chargers’ defense into Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders in a prime-time affair at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, received the highest-guaranteed contract for any defensive player in NFL history this offseason.

Nick, who was lost for the season when he suffered a Week 2 knee injury, could challenge that mark when his rookie deal is up.

“It will probably be a short-lived record, which is great because I’m happy to just set the bar. Maybe my brother in a few years will surpass me,” Joey said at the time. “I’m sure of that.”

All in the family

If it seems like they are naturals, perhaps it’s because football has become their family business.

They are the sixth and seventh members of their extended clan to play in the NFL, something that brings pride to the family name.

“I always want to make them proud when I’m playing,” Joey said of his family this week. “I know they’re watching every single snap. After the game, I always respect their opinions more than almost anyone else. So they’re the first texts I’m sending after the game. How did it look? How did I play or whatever?”

Their father John was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987 and had seven career sacks. He eventually married the sister of the team’s 1988 first-round pick Eric Kumerow.

Kumerow’s son Jake is a receiver for the Buffalo Bills and has spent several offseasons living and training with Joey Bosa.

The brothers’ maternal grandfather, Palmer Pyle, was an offensive lineman in the 1960s at a time when his brother Mike was the starting center for the Bears.

As NFL players, all have been the baddest dudes on their block. None have ever been the most feared branch on their family tree.

The Mob connection

That title would belong to Tony Accardo, Joey and Nick’s great grandfather and a longtime Chicago organized crime boss who rose from right-hand man of Al Capone to running the Chicago Outfit. His ruthlessness and legendary whacking of three mobsters with a baseball bat led Capone to bestow him with a nickname that stuck, “Joe Batters.”

Accardo died in 1992, before either of the Bosa brothers were born. He was known as being far less flashy than Capone.

Nick and Joey also are low-key off the field, though they often make a big splash once they step on it.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will certainly be aware of where Joey is at all times on Thursday night. He is capable of ruining an offensive game plan.

“Joey is one of the best pass rushers in our game,” Carr said Tuesday. “He’s unbelievable at the things he’s able to do. I think the world of him. … He’s one of the best in the league. It’s always a fun battle with him and our offensive line.”

Nick is developing a similar reputation after following his brother to Ohio State and then the NFL. Both played for the Buckeyes, though not at the same time. Nick entered school the year after Joey was drafted by the Chargers. They played one season together at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

More family time

Nick’s injury has allowed them to spend plenty of time together this year, however. He has been rehabbing in Los Angeles and living with Joey, a situation the older sibling has particularly enjoyed now that the holiday season has come around.

“It’s been great to have people around,” Joey said. “To get to spend this whole season with my brother, obviously I wish it was under different circumstances, but having my family out here and having my mom here for Christmas, it’s been great to be able to spend time together.”

The household interactions are clearly more cordial than when they were youngsters. There was a time Nick admits he was older-brothered by Joey quite often. That was especially true of some of the notorious trampoline battles they had in the backyard that would often end in blood and tears.

The competition and constant bickering only served to form a more unshakable bond.

When Nick first started playing football at age seven after lobbying his hesitant parents, he was placed on offense. That didn’t last long. He wanted to switch to defense like his dad and older brother.

It proved to be the right move. Both Bosas are among the most impactful defensive players in the league and are best friends who have floated the idea of one day playing together in the NFL.

Their contract situations mean that probably won’t happen for awhile. By that point they may even have families and children.

It’s a safe bet those kids will be able to get after the quarterback.

