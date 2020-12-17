Joey, Nick Bosa finding success in the family business
Two of the top young pass rushers in the NFL are the sixth and seventh members of the extended family to make the league.
When San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was at the Super Bowl media day podium in January, he was asked who were the best set of brothers in the NFL today.
He calmly leaned forward and simply said one word into the microphone: “Bosas.”
The answer may have been a bit biased, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong.
Nick was the second player chosen in the 2019 draft and helped lead the 49ers to an NFC title and was named the defensive rookie of the year. Joey Bosa of the Chargers won the same award after he was he third player selected in the 2016 draft.
Joey, who will lead the Chargers’ defense into Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders in a prime-time affair at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, received the highest-guaranteed contract for any defensive player in NFL history this offseason.
Nick, who was lost for the season when he suffered a Week 2 knee injury, could challenge that mark when his rookie deal is up.
“It will probably be a short-lived record, which is great because I’m happy to just set the bar. Maybe my brother in a few years will surpass me,” Joey said at the time. “I’m sure of that.”
All in the family
If it seems like they are naturals, perhaps it’s because football has become their family business.
They are the sixth and seventh members of their extended clan to play in the NFL, something that brings pride to the family name.
“I always want to make them proud when I’m playing,” Joey said of his family this week. “I know they’re watching every single snap. After the game, I always respect their opinions more than almost anyone else. So they’re the first texts I’m sending after the game. How did it look? How did I play or whatever?”
Their father John was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987 and had seven career sacks. He eventually married the sister of the team’s 1988 first-round pick Eric Kumerow.
Kumerow’s son Jake is a receiver for the Buffalo Bills and has spent several offseasons living and training with Joey Bosa.
The brothers’ maternal grandfather, Palmer Pyle, was an offensive lineman in the 1960s at a time when his brother Mike was the starting center for the Bears.
As NFL players, all have been the baddest dudes on their block. None have ever been the most feared branch on their family tree.
The Mob connection
That title would belong to Tony Accardo, Joey and Nick’s great grandfather and a longtime Chicago organized crime boss who rose from right-hand man of Al Capone to running the Chicago Outfit. His ruthlessness and legendary whacking of three mobsters with a baseball bat led Capone to bestow him with a nickname that stuck, “Joe Batters.”
Accardo died in 1992, before either of the Bosa brothers were born. He was known as being far less flashy than Capone.
Nick and Joey also are low-key off the field, though they often make a big splash once they step on it.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will certainly be aware of where Joey is at all times on Thursday night. He is capable of ruining an offensive game plan.
“Joey is one of the best pass rushers in our game,” Carr said Tuesday. “He’s unbelievable at the things he’s able to do. I think the world of him. … He’s one of the best in the league. It’s always a fun battle with him and our offensive line.”
Nick is developing a similar reputation after following his brother to Ohio State and then the NFL. Both played for the Buckeyes, though not at the same time. Nick entered school the year after Joey was drafted by the Chargers. They played one season together at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
More family time
Nick’s injury has allowed them to spend plenty of time together this year, however. He has been rehabbing in Los Angeles and living with Joey, a situation the older sibling has particularly enjoyed now that the holiday season has come around.
“It’s been great to have people around,” Joey said. “To get to spend this whole season with my brother, obviously I wish it was under different circumstances, but having my family out here and having my mom here for Christmas, it’s been great to be able to spend time together.”
The household interactions are clearly more cordial than when they were youngsters. There was a time Nick admits he was older-brothered by Joey quite often. That was especially true of some of the notorious trampoline battles they had in the backyard that would often end in blood and tears.
The competition and constant bickering only served to form a more unshakable bond.
When Nick first started playing football at age seven after lobbying his hesitant parents, he was placed on offense. That didn’t last long. He wanted to switch to defense like his dad and older brother.
It proved to be the right move. Both Bosas are among the most impactful defensive players in the league and are best friends who have floated the idea of one day playing together in the NFL.
Their contract situations mean that probably won’t happen for awhile. By that point they may even have families and children.
It’s a safe bet those kids will be able to get after the quarterback.
Bosas’ NFL
family tree
Palmer Pyle — The maternal grandfather of Nick and Joey Bosa, Pyle was the first extended family member to play in the NFL. He lasted six seasons with the Colts and Vikings before finishing his career with the Raiders in 1966.
Mike Pyle — Palmer’s brother played offensive line for the Bears throughout the 1960s and was named one of the 100 best players in franchise history in 2019.
John Bosa — A first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1987 and the father of Joey and Nick, he became friends with teammate Eric Kumerow and eventually married Kumerow’s sister Cheryl.
Eric Kumerow — The Big Ten defensive lineman of the year at Ohio State in 1986 was selected in the first round by the Dolphins in 1988 and is the uncle of Joey and Nick.
Jake Kumerow — Eric’s son was an undrafted free agent in 2015 and eventually caught on with the Packers in 2017, now playing for the Bills. He has spent time living and training with his cousin Joey in the offseason.
Joey Bosa — The No. 3 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2016 won the defensive rookie of the year and has been named to two Pro Bowls along with a first-team All Pro nod last season before signing a record contract before this season with the Chargers.
Nick Bosa — When he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, the Bosas joined the Mannings as the only family with three first-round picks. He quickly made his mark by winning the defensive rookie of the year award and helping lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first season.