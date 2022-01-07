John Madden memorial next month in Oakland

John Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 and 1978 when they were based in Oakland, leading them to one Super Bowl XI title.

A memorial video for former Raiders coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, is shown before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A public memorial for John Madden will be Feb. 15 in Oakland, California, the family announced.

Further details will be provided later.

Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 and 1978 when they were based in Oakland, leading them to one Super Bowl XI title. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Madden died Dec. 28 at 85.