Jon Gruden, Andy Reid clash over so-called ‘victory lap’

The Kansas City coach twice mentioned on Monday the decision by the Raiders to circle Arrowhead Stadium on team buses after an upset victory over the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, shakes hands with Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden on Monday dismissed continued discussion about his team’s celebration in Kansas City following a win over the Chiefs last month as “ridiculous.” But Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid elected to keep the conversation alive.

“They won the game, so they can do anything they want to do,” Reid said on Monday with the rematch less than a week away. “That’s not our style, but we’ll get ourselves back ready to play. That’s where we’re at.”

At issue is a supposed victory lap taken by the Raiders’ team buses, which allegedly circled Arrowhead Stadium before heading to the airport following the team’s first win over the Chiefs since Gruden returned as coach in 2018.

The minor show of disrespect has apparently become a major issue in Kansas City, where Reid and general manager Brett Veach signed contract extensions Monday that should keep them with the Chiefs for at least the next six seasons.

Reid responded in the negative when asked whether he’s thought much about being at an advantage in the rematch after losing the first meeting of the season. But he wasn’t done with his answer.

“I think they (do) or they wouldn’t have driven the bus around the stadium,” he added.

When asked Monday if he thought he would be providing bulletin board material when the decision was made to take the lap around the stadium, Gruden didn’t sound thrilled the drive is still such a hot topic a month later.

“Not really,” an agitated Gruden responded. “I mean, you can find the smart aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus, maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium – just to tick him off.

“This is ridiculous. Next question.”

The Raiders host the Chiefs in the rematch at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

Injury report

Gruden said running back Jalen Richard suffered a bruised sternum when he took a big hit on a kickoff return during Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

“He didn’t have any fractures or anything like that, but he’s extremely sore and he’ll be day-to-day,” the coach said. “His status for this game will be updated here in the next few days.”

Gruden also said left tackle Kolton Miller and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who both missed Sunday’s game, worked out on Monday and will have their status updated when the team practices on Wednesday.

“There were some positive signs, but we’ll have to just remain hopeful and cross our fingers,” Gruden said.

Fullback Alec Ingold played Sunday despite two fractured ribs. He was limited to 12 snaps and some special teams duty just one week after suffering the injury.

“We were easing the boat in the water here a little bit, not asking him to do too much, but I thought he responded pretty good,” Gruden said. “I had lunch with him earlier today. He said he feels better today than he did this time last week, so we expect him to be ready for Kansas City.”

According to the transaction wire, the Raiders brought veteran fullback Derrick Coleman in for a visit on Monday.

Key to success

Gruden was pleased with the play of 2018 third-round pick Arden Key on Sunday.

The defensive end didn’t pick up his first sack of the season, but was disruptive along the line and caused Broncos quarterback Drew Lock to get rid of the ball early on a couple occasions.

He also had two tackles and a quarterback hit.

“He made some good plays,” Gruden said. “He got home a couple times. He showed great energy and pursuit, and really had fun playing. He’s been out a couple weeks. You know, Rod Marinelli, our new defensive line coach, thinks a lot of Arden Key. He’s been one of his, I think, most impressive guys on the practice field. It was good to see it come out on game day yesterday. We need him on Sunday for sure.”

