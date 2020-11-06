Jon Gruden defends Raiders’ handling of the virus

Raiders coach Jon Gruden doubled down Friday afternoon on his previous claim that the franchise is doing an “excellent job” combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

This, a day after the NFL fined the organization $500,000 and Gruden an additional $150,000 for repeated violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols. The Raiders were also stripped of a sixth-round pick, becoming the first franchise this year to lose draft capital as a result of protocol violations.

“I’m very proud of our organization on how we’ve handled this entire protocol, this entire process,” Gruden said. “Like I said last week, I believe we’re on the cutting edge of being the best at servicing players. I’ll leave it at that.”

The latest fines are a response to the curious case of right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive for the virus last month, but did not consistently wear his contact tracer — resulting in the rest of the starting offensive line missing multiple practices for precautionary purposes before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The franchise already had been fined $250,000 and Gruden $100,000 because he did not properly wear a mask during a Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Darren Waller was also fined $30,000 for violating protocols in September during a fundraiser hosted by his foundation. Nine other Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr, were also fined $15,000.

Brown was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday because he was experiencing lingering complications from the virus. He was not present while the team stretched on Friday.

“I’m really proud of the guys I work with here,” Gruden said. “It’s a very difficult process, but I stand by what we’re doing here. I believe we’re doing a heck of a job.”

Injury report

Left tackle Kolton Miller has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game despite missing all three practice sessions this week with an ankle injury. Right tackle Sam Young, who is expected to start in place of Trent Brown, was limited in all three sessions with a knee injury.

“I think it will come down to a Sunday decision,” Gruden said Friday. “Kolton’s never missed a start. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever coached, so I’m going to wait until gameday to rule him out. Sam Young had a good week. Brandon Parker played great for us last week. We’ll have a couple guys out there that are ready and able.”

Defensive linemen Arden Key (foot) and Maurice Hurst (ankle) have both been ruled out.

Safety Jeff Heath was limited Friday and is questionable with a hip injury. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was limited on Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury and is also questionable. Fellow cornerback Damon Arnette returned to practice this week, but is still on injured reserve and will not play.

Running back Josh Jacobs has been limited with a knee injury and an illness. He’s listed as questionable, but is expected to play on Sunday. Safety Johnathan Abram missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness, but practiced in full Friday and will play.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has missed all three practice sessions, but is not injured.

“We’re proud to say he had a baby girl, his wife did, and we’re happy she’s okay,” Gruden said.

Chargers’ defensive end Joey Bosa is doubtful with a concussion.

Peterman remains No. 2

Gruden indicated Nate Peterman will backup Derek Carr at quarterback on Sunday even though Marcus Mariota is healthy.

“(Marcus) is getting reacclimated to our system and that will be something we evaluate on a weekly basis,” Gruden said.

Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup for the Chargers for the first time since his lung was punctured before a Week 2 game.

