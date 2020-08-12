Jon Gruden denies COVID prank, unswayed by college delays

The Raiders coach, who said he didn’t falsely tell his players he had coronavirus, is focused on getting his team ready for a season despite college conferences canceling fall football,

The Las Vegas Raiders practice during NFL training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Henderson. (Vincent Bonsignore/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has seen the news like everyone else over the last few days. Several major college football conferences have called off the fall football season and hope to play in the spring.

While it might be only natural to start questioning whether the NFL will be able to go through with starting its season on-time next month, Gruden’s not allowing doubt to creep into his mind as he prepares his team for its Sept. 13 opener at Carolina.

“It’s not my decision,” he said. “I trust the medical people advising us on what to do. I take it very seriously. I want to do what’s right for our players and coaches to be as safe as possible. I want to be part of beating this virus into the dirt. Whether or not we should or shouldn’t or will or won’t is not a question I have. I try to stay focused on the mission we have to be a great football team, the best we can possibly be, and stay healthy.”

As for how seriously Gruden takes the virus and all the enhanced protocols put in place to ensure safety and the viability of a season, the Raiders’ coach took exception to a story that circulated online last week that he had special teams coach Rich Bisaccia tell players on a video call Gruden had tested positive. That incident was described as a way for the team to remind players that anyone can slip up at any time and they should stay vigilant.

Gruden, however, denied the prank ever happened.

“There was a (report) I faked the virus, which is totally untrue,” he said. “I take this as serious as anyone.”

He can’t quite ratchet up the same intensity on the practice field just yet. The Raiders are still in the so-called ramp-up period. Players won’t be able to put on pads until Monday.

It’s a unique way to prepare for a season, but Gruden hopes his team is making the most of every opportunity they have to be together.

After the team, along with with the rest of the league, had their entire offseason program wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, Gruden said he has three main areas of focus,

First, the offensive, defensive and special teams schemes all have to be fully installed. Second, Gruden knows the team must get back to basics, simply putting guys in stances and going through all the drills

“Then the third thing is camaraderie,” he said. “No matter what anybody says, these Zoom meetings are no substitute for real meetings. We have to find ways to get this team together so they can get to know one another and have some fun playing an ultimate team game.”

Managing Reps

Two offensive stars were missing from the practice field Wednesday, the first session media has been permitted to attend since training camp opened.

Starting right tackle Trent Brown and star running back Josh Jacobs did not participate, though Gruden quickly shot down any concerns about their health.

“Everybody has a schedule,” he said. “This is a strange training camp, so there will be some strange things going on. It gives us the opportunity to look at some players we want to look at in this limited amount of time.”

Jacobs confirmed there was no reason to be alarmed.

“That’s just the schedule the trainers have me on,” the running back said Wednesday in his first conversation with reporters at training camp.

No timeline for Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is still away from the team as he awaits clearance to return from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Gruden did not have an update on when the Raiders would have their team leader in sacks back in the facility.

“I try not to make any predictions,” the coach said. “I don’t speculate when it comes to the virus. Hopefully he’s back soon.”

Crosby went on the list on Aug. 6, along with running back Rod Smith.

