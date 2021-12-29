50°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Inte ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden expressed his condolences on Wednesday on the death of legendary Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden.

In a text, Gruden wrote: “He was what football and the Raiders are all about. God Bless the Madden family.”

Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1968 to 1978 and is the franchise leader in head coaching wins with 103, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Tom Flores, who followed Madden as head coach in 1979 and remained until 1987, is second in Raiders wins with 83.

Gruden, who coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 and then from 2018 to 2021, is third on that list with 60 wins.

Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ head coach in October after a series of disparaging emails he wrote from 2010 to 2017 were made public. Gruden has since sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over what he and his lawyers believe was a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” to destroy his career and reputation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
2
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
3
Change in protocol gives Raiders hope players can return
Change in protocol gives Raiders hope players can return
4
Raiders lose former UNLV linebacker to Jets
Raiders lose former UNLV linebacker to Jets
5
Football fans react to passing of legend John Madden
Football fans react to passing of legend John Madden
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
By / RJ

John Madden guided the franchise from 1969 until 1978, finishing each season with a winning record and winning the Super Bowl after the 1976 season.