Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden expressed his condolences on Wednesday on the death of legendary Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden.

In a text, Gruden wrote: “He was what football and the Raiders are all about. God Bless the Madden family.”

Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1968 to 1978 and is the franchise leader in head coaching wins with 103, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Tom Flores, who followed Madden as head coach in 1979 and remained until 1987, is second in Raiders wins with 83.

Gruden, who coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 and then from 2018 to 2021, is third on that list with 60 wins.

Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ head coach in October after a series of disparaging emails he wrote from 2010 to 2017 were made public. Gruden has since sued the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell over what he and his lawyers believe was a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” to destroy his career and reputation.

