Raiders

Jon Gruden gives update on star tight end Darren Waller

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller addresses the media at the conclusion of training camp on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Darren Waller was present for Raiders practice Sunday at Allegiant Stadium but did not participate.

Coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t confirm whether the absence was injury-related, but didn’t sound concerned about his star tight end’s status.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” Gruden said. “We’re being very careful with him. He’s working out very hard with the trainers.”

Waller last participated in practice last Monday and has missed five sessions on the field. He was spotted lifting weights during a practice session last week and jogged on the field Sunday without a noticeable limp.

Waller has played in all 32 games the past two seasons and is coming off a spectacular season with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gruden said Waller’s absence is allowing other players to get more reps in practice. Running back Josh Jacobs also was limited Sunday, which Gruden said was more by design.

“We know what those guys can do,” Gruden said. “We’re anxious to see who their partners are going to be once the season starts.”

The Raiders will take Monday off before returning to practice Tuesday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

