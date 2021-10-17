67°F
Raiders

Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2021 - 10:15 am
 
Updated October 18, 2021 - 1:08 pm
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DENVER — When the Raiders took the field for the first time without Jon Gruden on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, their former coach said he would be back in Las Vegas cheering them on.

“Go Raiders” Gruden wrote in a text message Sunday morning.

Gruden abruptly resigned Oct. 11 Monday amid a firestorm of criticism over discriminatory emails he sent over a seven-year period between 2011 and 2017. Gruden was an analyst at the time with ESPN at the time, and the emails were uncovered recently during an investigation into workplace misconduct by the Washington Football Team.

In them, Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith and used homophobic language to criticize NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden stepped down after the second-round of emails were leaked to the New York Times.

The Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 34-24 on Sunday, the first game for interim coach will be led Sunday by interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

On Sunday, in his first public comments since resigning, Grudenhe texted he wouldthat he vowed to learn from his mistakes. It was his first public comments since the resignation.

“I’ll get better from this,” he said.

Grading Raiders’ 34-24 win against Broncos
By / RJ

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson did a masterful job getting the likes of running back Kenyan Drake and wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards involved in the attack.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosb ...
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Broncos game
By / RJ

It was clear from the beginning Sunday that the Raiders were handling the adversity the right way after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday after a series of controversial emails.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football ga ...
