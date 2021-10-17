Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this’

When the Raiders took the field for the first time without Jon Gruden on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, their former coach said he would be back in Las Vegas cheering them on.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DENVER — When the Raiders took the field for the first time without Jon Gruden on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, their former coach said he would be back in Las Vegas cheering them on.

“Go Raiders” Gruden wrote in a text message Sunday morning.

Gruden abruptly resigned Oct. 11 Monday amid a firestorm of criticism over discriminatory emails he sent over a seven-year period between 2011 and 2017. Gruden was an analyst at the time with ESPN at the time, and the emails were uncovered recently during an investigation into workplace misconduct by the Washington Football Team.

In them, Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith and used homophobic language to criticize NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden stepped down after the second-round of emails were leaked to the New York Times.

The Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 34-24 on Sunday, the first game for interim coach will be led Sunday by interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

On Sunday, in his first public comments since resigning, Grudenhe texted he wouldthat he vowed to learn from his mistakes. It was his first public comments since the resignation.

“I’ll get better from this,” he said.