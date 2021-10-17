70°F
Raiders

Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2021 - 10:15 am
 
Updated October 17, 2021 - 10:21 am
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Inte ...
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DENVER – When the Raiders take the field for the first time without Jon Gruden on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, their former coach will be back in Las Vegas cheering them on.

“Go Raiders” Gruden wrote in a text message Sunday morning.

Gruden abruptly resigned Monday amid a firestorm of criticism over discriminatory emails he sent over a seven-year period between 2011 and 2017. Gruden was an analyst at the time with ESPN, and the emails were uncovered recently during an investigation into workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team.

In them, Gruden used a racist trope to describe NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith and used homophobic language to criticize NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden stepped down after the second-round of emails were leaked to the New York Times. The Raiders will be led Sunday by interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Gruden expressed sorrow Tuesday in a text message exchange, saying “I never meant to hurt anyone.”

On Sunday, he texted that he vowed to learn from his mistakes. It was his first public comments since the resignation.

“I’ll get better from this.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

