Jon Gruden might seek moving advice from Rams’ Fisher

ALAMEDA, Calif. — There aren’t many head coaches who have steered a franchise from one state to another in recent league history, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden named someone he may call on for advice in his season-ending press conference.

“I’ll maybe call Jeff Fisher,” Gruden said. “We’ll certainly try to seek some council from some people.”

Fisher was notably the coach of the Oilers as they transitioned to the Titans from Houston to Nashville in the late 90s. And then Fisher was the Rams’ coach as that franchise moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.

While the Raiders will be based at their Henderson training complex once the season starts, they’ll still run their offseason program — including OTAs and minicamp — from the Bay Area. That’s a stark contrast from the Rams experience a few years ago, as they moved from the Midwest to Southern California in late March and held their offseason program in Oxnard. They then held their training camp in Irvine before their facility in Thousand Oaks opened at the beginning of the 2016 regular season.

The Raiders won’t have to move as far, and with this process in the works for years, it should potentially go much smoother.

“We’re going to do this together. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be exciting,” Gruden said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the Raiders back into the Super Bowl — that’s all I know.”

