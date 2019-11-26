51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Jon Gruden needs to embrace Raiders’ power-running persona

By Greg A. Bedard Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 6:42 pm
 

When you lose a game as the Raiders did on Sunday, 34-3 to the Jets, a lot of things had to go wrong. And they did.

Four huge drops in the first half, and shoddy tackling and pass coverage were mostly to blame for a horrid start that snowballed early in the second half.

But when you’re playing a late November game in the Northeast, the approach and the attitude you bring are just as important as execution. Sometimes the latter plays into the former, and that’s what happened to the Raiders.

Coach Jon Gruden probably thinks he called a great game — and you can certainly make that argument considering the drops — but there were things to take issue with that will affect the team down the road.

Namely, as the days grow colder and weather becomes more of a factor in the final weeks of the season and, perhaps, the postseason, Gruden needs to play to the team’s strength as a power running team. He didn’t do that Sunday and it contributed to the Raiders losing a crucial game.

Run? What run?

It’s understandable why Gruden entered the game with a pass-happy approach. The Jets led the league in rushing defense per attempt (2.9 yards), and were more susceptible to the pass. Even advanced analytics back that up — FootballOutsiders.com had the Jets second against the run, and 21st against the pass.

But there was a 36-degree wind chill at kickoff, with showers. It was miserable weather to throw the ball, especially for a California team. And even though the Raiders played awful in the first half, they were still within striking distance throughout at 3-3, 10-3 and 13-3 before halftime.

Yet the Raiders attempted 20 passes in the first half, and rushed just seven times. And they were running the ball with a 4.6-yard average.

But after Josh Jacobs went for no gain, 2 yards, 2 yards and 2 yards on his first four carries, Gruden largely junked the run. That was a mistake.

When it became obvious in the first quarter that the Raiders receivers were not up to the task in that weather, Gruden should have become more ground-oriented.

Sometimes he forgets that he has an elite running back in Jacobs and, more importantly, a physically imposing offensive line that features three elite blockers — center Rodney Hudson, left guard Richie Incognito and right tackle Trent Brown — a good one (left tackle Kolten Miller) and an average blocker (right guard Gabe Jackson). The Raiders, who also have a good fullback and multiple tight ends that are able and willing blockers, have the fifth-highest offensive line payroll in the league, and for good reason. Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock know a team’s identity comes from what goes on in the trenches.

West Coast outlook

But Gruden’s approach Sunday was that of a finesse West Coast team, when the Raiders are actually constructed like a 1980s NFC East squad. It’s not a surprise that his team reacted meekly on the field because that’s the signal Gruden sent to them with his approach.

This is an ongoing problem with devotees of the West Coast offense like Gruden. They view the short passing game as an extension of the running game. They don’t think short passes are pass attempts — they’re long carries. So if you bring up their run/pass balance, they’ll get defensive and dismiss the criticism.

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy used to do it all the time. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Gruden’s mentor, often sees his season end when he gets too pass-happy. When things get tough, the default mode of West Coast coaches is just to throw more. If Gruden doesn’t alter his approach and play to his team’s strengths, it could cost the Raiders as well.

This game might have served as a wake-up call for Gruden because Sunday’s game in Kansas City is a perfect opportunity for the team to change its persona from the West Coast Raiders to the Big, Bad, Silver & Black. The temperatures are going to be in the 30s with winds of 20 to 30 mph. The Chiefs have the 31st-worst run defense and long, sustained drivers are the way you keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense off the field and close on the scoreboard.

Now is the time for the Raiders to become a ground-and-pound team. The calendar dictates that, and so does their roster makeup.

Sunday was a failure by everyone, including the head coach. But there’s still much for the Raiders to play for if they fulfill their destiny and impose their will on opponents behind a great offensive line and an even better running back.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST
In this Nov. 5, 1984, file photo, Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent (95) brings down Los ...
5 Raiders with Las Vegas ties
By / RJ

The ties between Las Vegas and the Raiders existed long before owner Mark Davis decided to move the team to the Southern Nevada desert in 2017.