Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders

Jon Gruden informed owner Mark Davis and his players and staff that he has resigned as coach of the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden runs off the field for halftime during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The news comes less than an hour after a New York Times report detailing additional emails in which he used homophobic and misogynistic terms over the course of several years.

A league source confirmed to the Review-Journal the accuracy of the report.

In addition to the use of a racial trope to describe NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith that was revealed last week, Gruden called NFL commissioner Roger Goodel a “faggot” and a “clueless anti-football pussy.”

The emails were sent to friend Bruce Allen, the former president of WFT and others.

Gruden also lamented the league’s hiring of female officials and slammed the league for what he asserts was pressure on the Rams to draft Michael Sam in 2014. Sam had come out as gay before the draft.

In one of the emails, which were sent over a seven-year period ending in 2018, he voiced his opposition to the league’s pressuring of Rams’ coach Jeff Fisher to select “queers.”

Gruden currently coaches defensive end Carl Nassib, the first openly gay current player in the NFL.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

