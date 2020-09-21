Jon Gruden says after Raiders game he had coronavirus

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after Monday’s 34-24 upset of the New Orleans Saints in the first game at Allegiant Stadium that he had the coronavirus earlier this year.

Las Vegas Raiders general Manager Mike Mayock, left, celebrates a win with head coach Jon Gruden following the Raiders home opening NFL football game win 34-24 versus the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

During the postgame news conference, Gruden was asked about his habit of removing his mask on the sideline, something that has been picked up by cameras throughout each of the Raiders’ two games.

“I’m doing my best,” he said. “I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it.”

Several coaches were issued fines by the NFL for violations of sideline protocol for removing their masks during Week 2 games.

Gruden, who has often talked about his team’s effort to “crush the virus,” said it’s difficult to keep the mask on when the game starts to get intense.

“I’m calling plays,” he said. “I just want to communicate in these situations, and if I get fined, I’ll have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about that, and I apologize.”

Gruden’s counterpart, Saints coach Sean Payton, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

Ingold first to end zone

Fullback Alec Ingold scored the first Raiders’ touchdown in Allegiant Stadium on a 1-yard pass from Derek Carr in the second quarter.

“I was just real thankful that the preparation and hard work made my coaches and teammates trust me to have my number called,” Ingold said. “It’s a relentless pursuit to get better. There’s a lot of emotion in that first touchdown, for sure. But to feel that trust and commitment to each other and what we’re trying to build in this community is special.”

Alvin Kamara had the first touchdown in stadium history when he scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter.

Will Lutz posted the first points in the venue on a 31-yard field goal to cap the opening drive for New Orleans.

Carr races to top of record books

Carr threw three touchdown passes, the 19th time he has accomplished the feat.

That puts him in a tie with Daryle Lamonica for second on the all-time list, behind Ken Stabler’s 20.

It’s also the 42nd time Carr has thrown for more than one touchdown, tying him with Stabler for the second-most multiple TD pass games. Lamonica is first with 46.

Strong precedent

The Raiders have scored 34 points in each of their first two games.

It’s the third time they have scored 34 or more points in each of their first two games. Once was when they went to the Super Bowl in 1967. The other was 1968 when they lost in the AFL title game.

Injury report

Left guard Richie Incognito, who was questionable because of an Achilles concern, exited the game after aggravating the injury in the first half. Rookie John Simpson filled in the rest of the way.

Right tackles Trent Brown and Sam Young did not play. Denzelle Good went the distance in their absences.

Early struggles

The Saints ran for 86 yards in the first quarter, the most against the Raiders in the first 15 minutes since New England had 88 on Dec. 14, 2018.

The defense tightended up after that. New Orleans finished with 112 yards rushing, 79 from Kamara.

White active

The Raiders activated former UNLV standout linebacker Javin White from the practice squad hours before the game.

White’s first snap came on Kamara’s touchdown run in the first quarter.

White, who signed as an undrafted free agent, impressed coaches during training camp but didn’t make the the 53-man roster. He was added to the practice squad after clearing waivers.

