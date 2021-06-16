Jon Gruden says Raiders need to ‘win at a much higher level’

Coming off two straight seasons in which playoff hopes were sabotaged by second-half collapses, Gruden believes it’s time for the Raiders to take a big step forward.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on during the teamÕs NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

As the Raiders officially close shop on their offseason, including this week’s mandatory minicamp, the message from head coach Jon Gruden could not be any more clear.

“The expectations are rising,” he said Wednesday.

Coming off two straight seasons in which playoff hopes were sabotaged by second-half collapses, Gruden believes it’s time for the Raiders to take a big step forward.

“We proved we can compete in the AFC West,” Gruden said. “We proved we can win on the road. Now we’ve got to prove we can win at a much higher level.”

Doing so will mean a defense that surrendered the third-most points in the NFL and generated just 21 sacks significantly improves. From the hiring of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to free agency to the draft, the Raiders focused on that side the ball this offseason.

After getting a close look at all the changes over the last month or so, Gruden believes a big step forward is possible.

“We got better each day,” Gruden said. “We did a lot of strategic things and focused every day, and we got better. I’m very happy about that.”

