Jon Gruden touts receivers in wake of Tyrell Williams’ injury

It’s unfortunate, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams just can’t seem to stay healthy.

“I think we all agree putting him on (injured reserve) was the right thing to do,” Gruden said. “We just hope our young receivers can (perform) … They’ve got to go out and get ready to play. And we’re excited about that.”

Gruden and the Raiders are putting their faith in the rest of their receivers after losing Williams, who tore his labrum during training camp and also battled plantar fasciitis during the 2019 season. The coach said Wednesday that Williams could have attempted to wear a harness and play through the shoulder injury. But “when you have that much restricted movement, it’s hard to catch the ball away from your body.”

Williams is having season-ending surgery.

The Raiders drafted wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards in the first and third rounds of April’s draft, respectively. But Gruden also touted the veterans in the receiving corp.

He said free-agent acquisition Nelson Agholor can start on the outside or in the slot, and that Zay Jones — whom the team traded for last year — is the “most improved player” on the offense entering his second year with the team.

“I think last year, we were lacking a little bit of speed at the wide receiver position, lacking some bodies over there,” offensive guard Richie Incognito said. “But it seems like we have some depth at the position, and it’s nice to have the core, solid group of the offense back.”

Mariota back, Brown out

Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota practiced Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 26. Offensive lineman Trent Brown was not present, though, during the portion of practice open to the media.

He’s practiced once since training camp began in early August.

Inside or outside?

The Raiders acquired linebacker Raekwon McMillan on Saturday from the Miami Dolphins. Gruden said that he believes the 24-year-old could potentially start at middle or strongside linebacker.

“We had a lot of high marks on him coming out of Ohio State,” Gruden said. “He’s a good, good, good man to have on our team.”

Las Vegas reconstructed its linebacking corps during the offseason, adding three-down linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency. McMillan provides a physical presence that complements their abilities, and Gruden said he could play special teams as well.

“It’s an entirely different core,” safety Johnathan Abram said. “The defense looks way better and way faster.”

Same player, new number

Rookie cornerback Amik Robertson wore a white No. 21 practice jersey Wednesday. Robertson had worn No. 41 throughout training camp, but assumed No. 21 upon the release of veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, who’d been wearing the number.

Robertson, a fourth-round pick, wore No. 21 at Louisiana Tech, where he was an All-American.

Offensive lineman dealt

Las Vegas on Tuesday night traded David Sharpe and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft to the Washington Football Team for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Sharpe, a former fourth-round pick, was the team’s lone holdover from its 2017 draft class.

He played nine games for the Raiders in 2019, starting two.

