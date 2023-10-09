Jordan Love shows promise in 1st season as Packers QB

Quarterback Jordan Love, who replaced Aaron Rodgers this season, will be in the spotlight when the Green Bay Packers meet the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”

It was understandable that the Packers and their fans hoped Jordan Love would seamlessly replace Aaron Rodgers just as Rodgers did when he took over for Brett Favre.

Understandable but probably not realistic. Love has plenty of time to build a Hall of Fame case much like Favre and Rodgers did, but for now, the Packers just hope he can show enough this season to cement his status as the team’s quarterback.

He will get another chance when the Packers (2-2) visit Allegiant Stadium for a “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Raiders (1-3).

One month into his first season as a starter, Love, taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, has given the Packers hope that he indeed is their future at the position.

“You always anticipate based on how he’s practiced and done in the preseason and years past, and you have an idea of how he might do when he becomes the full-time starter,” Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements told Packers.com. “And he’s confirmed our thoughts. He’s a good player.”

Just as Rodgers did by waiting his turn behind Favre for three years, Love played understudy to Rodgers the past three years before getting his chance this season.

The results have been mixed, though not in an alarming sense.

Love has completed 74 of 132 passes for 901 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s flashed a strong arm that can challenge opponents downfield, a willingness to make aggressive throws and use his legs to extend plays.

The 56.1 percent completion percentage needs to improve, and his 48.9 quarterback rating leaves him 22nd in the NFL.

All of it paints the picture of a quarterback who is still a work in progress.

“He only has five games of experience,” Clements said. “As he plays more, he’s going to recognize things that he’s seen previously in games, and if he reacted correctly, that’ll trigger in his mind. If previously he didn’t react the way he would’ve liked to, that triggers in your mind, too. And then as you see more defenses and what they’re trying to do, you’re going to recognize it and hopefully adjust a little quicker because you’ve seen it before.”

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is well aware of Love’s talent. He did extensive draft work on him in 2020 as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, even traveling to Utah to work out the former Utah State star.

“He’s a big challenge because there’s a lot of things that he can do that hurt you,” McDaniels said. “We’re going to have to obviously contain him and try to keep him from making big plays.”

McDaniels sees a young player who continues to improve.

“I had a lot of respect for him coming out, and you can see that he’s made progress,” he said. “He’s more comfortable in the pocket and just developing into a good player.”

The Packers haven’t played since losing to the Lions on “Thursday Night Football” on Sept. 28. Since that loss, Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur challenged his players to focus on one area of improvement.

For Love, it was an easy choice.

“Completions,” he said. “Going out there and getting positive plays. And just finding completions on every play.”

Love said he thinks he has identified areas he needs to prioritize.

“It comes down to footwork, knowing your reads,” he said. “Knowing when to get off things. Knowing what routes are good against certain coverages and certain looks, and just having a better feel for the offense.”

