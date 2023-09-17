Josh Allen sparks Bills to rout of Raiders

Josh Allen shredded the Raiders defense for three touchdown passes to spark the Buffalo Bills to a decisive victory Sunday at Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) closes in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown past Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates tight end Dawson Knox (88) on his touchdown with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks for room to run against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch with Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) defending during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a leaping catch with Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is gang tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58), linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) holds on to the football as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) comes in for a sack during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) can’t make the tackle on Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks for room to run against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to throw the football away as Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) closes in during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs in open field during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) speaks to field judge Ryan Dickson (25) after a penalty flag is thrown during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) and running back James Cook (4) congratulate wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) on his touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen shredded the Raiders defense for 274 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Buffalo Bills to a 38-10 victory Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Allen, coming off a three-interception game in a season-opening loss, completed 31 of 37 passes with no interceptions.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 24 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for the Raiders, who scored their only TD on their first possession.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caught six passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

After playing on the road the first two weeks, the Raiders (1-1) will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3.

