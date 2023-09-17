Josh Allen sparks Bills to rout of Raiders
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen shredded the Raiders defense for 274 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Buffalo Bills to a 38-10 victory Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Allen, coming off a three-interception game in a season-opening loss, completed 31 of 37 passes with no interceptions.
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 24 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for the Raiders, who scored their only TD on their first possession.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caught six passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.
After playing on the road the first two weeks, the Raiders (1-1) will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3.
