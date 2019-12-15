Josh Jacobs active for Raiders vs. Jaguars

After missing last weeks game, running back Josh Jacobs is active for Sundays contest against the Jaguars.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) holds on to the football after a run during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

OAKLAND — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is active for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and is expected to start.

Jacobs has been playing through a shoulder injury since the Week 7 loss to Green Bay and missed last week’s contest against the Titans. Jacobs was able to practice in a limited capacity in all three sessions this week, and said on Friday that his plan was to play.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said that although Jacobs practiced this week, he was not sure how much work the running back would get on Sunday.

In Jacobs’ stead last week, running backs DeAndré Washington and Jalen Richard combined for 21 carries for 81 yards, plus eight receptions for 61 yards.

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Daryl Worley are inactive for Sunday’s game. The Raiders announced Brandon Parker will start at right tackle and Nevin Lawson will start at cornerback.

