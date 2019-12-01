Josh Jacobs becomes first Raiders rooke to rush for 1000 yards

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs became the first rookie in franchise history to record 1,000 yards rushing in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Jacobs entered the day with 957 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns. He ended the first quarter with seven carries for 55 yards — eclipsing the mark on the Raiders’ second possession.

The Raiders selected Jacobs with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with one of the selections they received from the Bears in exchange for star edge rusher Khalil Mack. Jacobs has reached at least 100 yards rushing in a game four times so far in his first season as a pro.

