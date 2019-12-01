Josh Jacobs becomes first Raiders rookie to rush for 1000 yards

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs became the first rookie in franchise history to record 1,000 yards rushing in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Jacobs entered the day with 957 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns. He ended the contest with 17 carries for 104 yards, giving him 1,061 on the season.

The Raiders selected Jacobs with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with one of the selections they received from the Bears in exchange for star edge rusher Khalil Mack. Jacobs has reached at least 100 yards rushing in a game four times so far in his first season as a pro.

Jacobs is the first Raider to go over 1,000 yards rushing since 2015 and just the fourth in team history to accomplish the feat in the first 12 games of the season.

The Chiefs began Sunday’s game surrendering 5.1 yards per carry, and the Raiders were able to run it effectively early on.

“There were a couple of things I felt like we cou have done a little better,” Jacobs said. “But, we were definitely doing good.”

But when the Raiders got down by multiple possessions, it made the club move away from jacobs and the run. While he had 14 carries for 95 yards in the first half, he rushed only three more times for nine yards in the final 30 minutes.

Jacobs said the talk on the sidelines for the Raiders was effectively, “This is not who we are.”

“Of course you have those talks,” Jacobs said. “We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We dug ourselves too deep and it was too late to make a run to come back.”

