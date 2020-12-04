Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram out for Raiders against Jets

The Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram against the Jets on Sunday because of injuries.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for more yards against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) as offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) tackles cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders will make the trip to New York to play the Jets without a star on each side of the ball.

Running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram, both of whom were first-round picks from the 2019 draft, have been ruled out for Sunday’s game and will not travel with the team.

Neither was able to practice all week.

Jacobs has battled through aches and pains throughout the season before injuring his ankle in the blowout loss to the Falcons last week.

Backup Devontae Booker, who has thrived as a change-of-pace back this season, will be thrust into a featured role. The former Denver Broncos back has averaged 5.5 yards on his 59 attempts this season and scored three touchdowns.

“He’s going to get the start,” Gruden said of Booker. “He’s a good player. He’s proven he can carry the ball, catch it and pass protect, and we’ll see Theo Riddick for the first time. He’s back off the virus (list) and Jalen Richard, who’s been out for the last couple games, hopefully is ready to go as well.”

Abram will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury, though he only missed two snaps in the game against the Falcons.

He is a significant loss for the defense, not only as a tone-setter and emotional leader, but because he has played fewer than 95 percent of the snaps only once when he has been active this year.

Jeff Heath is technically listed as his backup on the depth chart, but Heath has been playing alongside Abram in the defensive backfield more and more as the season has progressed, significantly eating into Erik Harris’ playing time.

Harris should see more time on Sunday alongside Heath in a secondary ravaged by injury. Cornerback Isaiah Johnson has taken some snaps at safety, but he didn’t practice Friday and is questionable with a groin injury. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is also questionable for the game after missing Friday’s practice due to illness.

Cornerback Damon Arnette left last week’s game with a concussion and neck injury. He upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is expected to play.

On the defensive line, Maliek Collins has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

Gruden hopes the absence of Jacobs and Abram will be far shorter, but there are no guarantees. Early this week, he had said he thought both could play against the Jets.

“I was optimistic they would both play in New Jersey, but I was wrong,” Gruden said Friday. “I’ve been wrong a lot lately, but we hope to have those guys back next week. If we don’t, we’ll carry on. We’ve got capable players and we’ll be ready to play.”

The Raiders look to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Jets at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.