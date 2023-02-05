Josh Jacobs makes 1 thing clear: I don’t want the franchise tag
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who will participate in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, expects discussions to begin soon on a new contract.
Josh Jacobs isn’t overly concerned about the progress of his contract negotiations at this point, but the popular and charismatic Raiders running back is clear he doesn’t want to be saddled with the franchise tag.
“Hero turned villain,” the Pro Bowler said Saturday at Allegiant Stadium of how he would feel should the team exercise that option to keep him off the market.
Jacobs had a career season, leading the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards, and was rewarded with a berth in the Pro Bowl Games, which begin at noon Sunday at Allegiant.
The AFC leads the NFC 9-3 as a result of winning three of the four events contested Thursday. Scores from the two preliminary flag games Sunday, along with four more competitions like Best Catch and Kick-Tac-Toe, will be added together and represent the starting score for the final flag football game that will determine the winner.
Jacobs put up a valiant effort in the dodgeball game Thursday and could play a key role for the AFC on Sunday, but his sights are set on the future.
Because the Raiders declined last offseason to pick up the fifth-year option on Jacobs, the former first-round pick is set to hit free agency next month. The team could tag him for this season, which would mean a salary of $10,091,000.
Jacobs obviously wants a long-term deal with more in future guarantees. He said staying with the Raiders always has been his preference, but he’s keeping his options open.
“I’m chilling, man,” he said. “I’m not going to lie to you. I haven’t really talked to them or had any conversations or anything like that. I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat, and I control the ship. So however it goes is how it’s going to go. I’m not too much worried about it, but it definitely has to make sense.
“I haven’t felt disrespected in any type of way … yet.”
He expects discussions with the Raiders to begin soon, but his decision on where to sign should he become a free agent will come down to more than the bottom line.
“The pieces we get around and all that,” he said. “It’s one thing to be OK taking less money if you’re winning, but if you’re losing, they have to come correct. That’s just what it is for real.”
That makes Jacobs an interested observer in what moves the Raiders and other teams make. He said he believes the Raiders can win consistently, but need to improve on defense and the offensive line. He’s also monitoring what happens at quarterback with the team moving on from Derek Carr.
“I think all that plays a big part in whether I want to come back or not,” said Jacobs, who added that he has been kept in the loop about the team’s plans at quarterback since Carr was benched with two games left.
“I kind of know where their head is at on that,” he said. “I’m not going to speak on where they’re leaning, but I know the three they’re looking at, so we’ll see.”
Asked whether Tom Brady was one of those options before he retired, Jacobs laughed.
“I don’t know nothing about nothing,” he said jokingly. “I feel like that was a contingency plan. You feel me?”
The Pro Bowl, which brings together the league’s top players, has been a recruiting free-for-all. Jacobs said he has been approached by several players with a sales pitch on why he should sign with their team. Conversely, he has been putting out feelers to defensive players about joining the Raiders.
“The thing about Vegas is everyone wants to come here,” he said. “Hopefully we can figure it out and (the Raiders) can put the pieces together.”
Jacobs hopes he can be one of those pieces, but the conversations that really matter are going to be at the negotiating table.
“I feel like I’ve left my mark on this organization and with the group of guys in the locker room,” he said. “Obviously, it will be shaken up next year, but I feel like this is home. So for me, this is where I want to be.
“But I’m not going to discredit myself trying to be here, either. So it just has to make sense.”
Up next
Who: Pro Bowl Games
When: Noon Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KTNV-13, ESPN
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM/100.9 FM)
Pro Bowl rosters
AFC
Offense
Quarterbacks: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville; Derek Carr, Raiders; Tyler Huntley, Baltimore
Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Dawson Knox, Buffalo
Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Davante Adams, Raiders; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
Tackles: Laremy Tunsil, Houston; Terron Armstead, Miami; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo
Guards: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Rodger Saffold, Buffalo; Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Centers: Mitch Morse, Buffalo; Ben Jones, Tennessee
Running backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Defense
Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Maxx Crosby, Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati
Interior lineman: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Outside linebackers: Matt Judon, New England; Matt Milano, Buffalo; Bradley Chubb, Miami
Inside/middle linebackers: Roquan Smith, Baltimore; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Pat Surtain II, Denver; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Xavien Howard, Miami
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
Strong safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
Specialists
Place-kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee
Punter: AJ Cole, Raiders
Return specialist: Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville
Special teamer: Justin Hardee, New York Jets
NFC
Offense
Quarterbacks: Geno Smith, Seattle; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota; Jared Goff, Detroit
Tight ends: George Kittle, San Francisco; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota
Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Terry McLaurin, Washington; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Tackles: Trent Williams, San Francisco; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay; Penei Sewell, Detroit
Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta; Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay
Centers: Frank Ragnow, Detroit; Tyler Biadasz, Dallas
Running backs: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Christian Mccaffrey, San Francisco
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Defense
Defensive ends: Brian Burns, Carolina; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior lineman: Jonathan Allen, Washington; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Daron Payne, Washington
Outside linebackers: Micah Parsons, Dallas; Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota
Inside/middle linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Demario Davis, New Orleans
Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Tariq Woolen, Seattle; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Free safety: Quandre Diggs, Seattle
Strong safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
Specialists
Place-kicker: Jason Myers, Seattle
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Punter: Tress Way, Washington
Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas
Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington