Josh Jacobs questionable for Raiders’ home opener

The Raiders announced late Sunday that running back Josh Jacobs, who has been nursing a toe injury, is questionable for Monday’s game against the Ravens with an unspecified illness.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Jacobs was limited in practice with a toe injury but did not have an injury designation on Saturday’s final injury report.

No details were provided on the nature of his illness.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

If Jacobs is unable to play, running back Kenyan Drake would be in line for an expanded role.

