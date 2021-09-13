99°F
Raiders

Josh Jacobs questionable for Raiders’ home opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2021 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2021 - 6:30 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders Head ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for Monday’s game due to illness, the team announced Sunday.

Jacobs was limited in practice with a toe injury but did not have an injury designation on Saturday’s final injury report.

No details were provided on the nature of his illness.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

If Jacobs is unable to play, running back Kenyan Drake would be in line for an expanded role.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

